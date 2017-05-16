News By Tag
Change Up Your Beauty Routine This Summer With Eyelash Extensions!
Try eyelash extensions today!
Amazing Lash Studio will save you time in the morning and in most cases guests find they like the way they look with just lashes. Using a patented application process, your stylist will attach light-weight eyelash extensions to each of your lashes to give you the most natural-looking lash line. Our styles can't be found anywhere else, and are customized to leave you looking your best.
We use safe adhesive and utmost care to give you the look you desire. Relax and enjoy while in the privacy of your personal lash suite.
Take advantage of 4 proprietary lash styles:
• Gorgeous: This Style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.
• Natural: You...only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
• Sexy: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.
• Cute: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
Schedule your lash appointment today at http://amazinglashstudio.com/
