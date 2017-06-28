 
Introducing Columbia's Intimate Music Venue

Musicians will soon have a place to showcase their talent with the grand opening of Chayz Lounge at Nonnah's in the Vista.
 
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- This venture will satisfy the growing need for live jazz in and around the Midlands. The venue's intimate setting invites patrons to experience the finest talents from the Jazz and rhythm & blues genres the way it was meant to be… Up Close and Personal.

The grand opening event is scheduled for June 4, 2017 and will feature live performances by acclaimed singer, saxophonist, and national recording artist, PAULA ATHERTON with Columbia's own smooth jazz guitarist, JMICHAEL PEEPLES. Upcoming shows will feature national saxophonist and recording artists, DEE LUCAS  on June 28, 2017 and J. HENRY on July 8, 2017. Tickets for these events are available Tickets for these events are available at www.ChayzLounge.Eventbrite.com.

Chayz Lounge at Nonnah's offers the best of both worlds... Great music and a wonderful dining experience. Patrons can enjoy Nonnah's savory meals, delicious desserts and full service bar before, during or after our shows. We offer a warm, relaxed and elegant atmosphere to spend an evening with friends or a romantic night on the town.

In addition to being designed as the best place in Columbia to experience live music, Chayz Lounge will also be the perfect space for events. The friendly staff will work with you to create the best event possible, from social gathering to business functions. Services range from room setup to catering by Nonnah's.

Chayz Lounge is the brainchild of multimedia producer and broadcast talent, Chaye Alexander. It began as the online radio station and virtual space to enjoy the best in smooth R&B and jazz 24/7! It also provided an avenue for new and established recording artists to reach a global audience.

The popularity of Chayz Lounge increased exponentially since its launch in 2009, and thanks to the millions of loyal listeners, it became one of the top radio stations on the web in its genre. However, Chaye had more in mind for Chayz Lounge. She envisioned an actual space for live performances by Jazz and rhythm & blues musicians. The venue at Nonnah's in the Vista provided the perfect setting for such a concept and Chayz Lounge the venue came to life.

In keeping with the established concept and branding of the radio station, the new Chayz Lounge provides a warm, relaxed atmosphere where patrons enjoy live music by notable talents, as well as those on the horizon.The station continues to satisfy music lovers worldwide with its quality programming and consistent delivery of great music under its new name, Chayz Lounge Radio. Tune in at www.ChayzLoungeRadio.com.

Chayz Lounge is located inside Nonnah's Bistro in the Vista at 923 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Visit them online at https://ChayzLounge.com.

For more information about the venue or press inquiries, contact Chaye Alexander.

Chaye Alexander
803-563-8375
***@chayzlounge.com
Click to Share