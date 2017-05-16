 
News By Tag
* Poverty
* Bronx
* Discussion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bronx
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

POTS' Summer 2017 Breakfast Forum: Planning a way out of poverty

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Poverty
* Bronx
* Discussion

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Bronx - New York - US

BRONX, N.Y. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Now in its fourth year, Part of the Solution's (POTS) bi-annual breakfast forums have become an important vehicle for discussing issues that most impact our clients. This season's forum will explore how circumstance and stigma may influence a client's mindset when stepping forward to self-sufficiency, and how to overcome obstacles by setting actionable and transformative goals.

POTS' experts, non-profit leaders, foundations, and elected officials will gather for this forum to present and review findings on the challenges of poverty that directly impact POTS clients and others in the Bronx.

Location: Part of the Solution – 2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458

Date:Thursday, June 15th, 2017. Breakfast to begin at 9:00 AM followed by a presentation.  A panel discussion and question and answer session will follow.

RSVP at potsbreakfastforum.eventbrite.com or e-mail acollard@potsbronx.org.

For 35 years, POTS has provided vital food and services to those most in need in the Bronx. Helping more than 25,000 people annually, our services and facilities include the Community Dining Room, Food Pantry, clothing room, shower facilities, mail services, barbershop, Case Management, Workforce Development, and the Legal Clinic. POTS' Family Club provides comprehensive case management, education, and social and nutritional support to a select group of families. POTS also hosts a medical and dental clinic and Immigrant Justice Corps Community Fellows.

POTS believes that every person should have access to the essentials of life and the support necessary to achieve stability, and ultimately self-sufficiency. We believe POTS' 'one-stop shop' model of providing a coordinated and comprehensive package of services is the best means of addressing the myriad needs that accompany poverty. To learn more about POTS, please visit http://www.potsbronx.org.

Media Contact
Angela Collard
POTS Development Associate
acollard@potsbronx.org
End
Source:Part of the Solution
Email:***@potsbronx.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share