POTS' Summer 2017 Breakfast Forum: Planning a way out of poverty
POTS' experts, non-profit leaders, foundations, and elected officials will gather for this forum to present and review findings on the challenges of poverty that directly impact POTS clients and others in the Bronx.
Location: Part of the Solution – 2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
Date:Thursday, June 15th, 2017. Breakfast to begin at 9:00 AM followed by a presentation. A panel discussion and question and answer session will follow.
RSVP at potsbreakfastforum.eventbrite.com or e-mail acollard@potsbronx.org.
For 35 years, POTS has provided vital food and services to those most in need in the Bronx. Helping more than 25,000 people annually, our services and facilities include the Community Dining Room, Food Pantry, clothing room, shower facilities, mail services, barbershop, Case Management, Workforce Development, and the Legal Clinic. POTS' Family Club provides comprehensive case management, education, and social and nutritional support to a select group of families. POTS also hosts a medical and dental clinic and Immigrant Justice Corps Community Fellows.
POTS believes that every person should have access to the essentials of life and the support necessary to achieve stability, and ultimately self-sufficiency. We believe POTS' 'one-stop shop' model of providing a coordinated and comprehensive package of services is the best means of addressing the myriad needs that accompany poverty. To learn more about POTS, please visit http://www.potsbronx.org.
Media Contact
Angela Collard
POTS Development Associate
acollard@potsbronx.org
