South Shore Chamber of Commerce to Host One Page Business Plan Seminar
Jacqueline Collins and Michelle Hatch to facilitate two half-day workshops
Led by Jacqueline Collins, principal of Partnering for Performance in Abington and Michelle Hatch, a partner with BlumShapiro in Quincy, the interactive two-part session will provide the information needed to write a succinct, action-oriented business plan.
The One Page Business Plan approach translates five standard elements into five basic and universal concepts: vision, mission, objectives, strategies and action plans. And one more – mindset.
Collins and Hatch, both members of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, will provide seminar participants with the foundations of a simple, applicable plan that is genuinely usable.
"What's the use of running fast if you don't know where you're going?" said Collins. "This is why a business plan is so important – a business owner needs to know how to use his/her resources, including time, in the manner that will allow success. Otherwise, they are running without a destination."
The two-part seminar will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on both June 20th and 27th, with registration and networking beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Admission to the highly-anticipated session, which will include a continental breakfast and refreshments, is $149.
To register, visit www.southshorechamber.org/
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
