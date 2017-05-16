News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Royse AgTech Innovation Network Announces Its Participation at United Fresh
The FutureTEC Zone is a new addition to the United FreshTEC Expo and will feature upcoming technologies that could potentially revolutionize the fresh produce industry. Over 25 startups will exhibit their products and solutions on this show floor. Royse AgTech is honored to bring three of its members to participate in the FreshTEC Zone.
These startups include:
Ager Point – builds tools that provide detailed crop information enabling growers to make informed decisions on the level of entire operations down to the granularity of individual plants.
FreshSurety – reports freshness and shelf life of individual fresh food cases anywhere in the world for only a few cents per case.
Waterbit – provides growers with highly granular, real-time and low cost sensing systems to improve crop quality and yield by optimizing resource use.
"We're excited to be involved this year" said Roger Royse, founder of the Royse AgTech Innovation Network. "Our goal is to promote agricultural innovation through technology, which is what the FutureTEC Zone is all about."
About the Royse AgTech Innovation Network:
The Royse AgTech Innovation Network supports companies focused on creating new technologies for the agriculture and food industries.
Member startups are given exclusive access to conferences, international demo days, networking events, and pitch sessions. These events connect them with new markets, advisors, and investors.
For more information about the Royse AgTech Innovation Network, please visit RoyseAgTech.com or contact Alan Blashaw at 650.813.9700.
Contact
Alan Blashaw (Marketing Director)
***@rroyselaw.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse