Criminal Justice Leaders Named Honorees of South Nassau's 33rd Golf Outing
The event will take place at: The Seawane Club, Hewlett Harbor; Rockway Hunting Club, Lawrence; and Woodmere Club, Woodmere. The Seawane Club is already sold out and the remaining courses are filling up fast.
The Sapraicones each have long and notable careers in law enforcement and criminal justice. Michael is a former First Grade New York Police Department Detective and frequent criminal justice expert commentator on network TV and cable news programs. He is the founder and owner of Squad Security, Inc. and Squad Security LTD worldwide companies, which provide security solutions for many Fortune 500 companies, ranging from Wall Street firms to international retailers. Michael serves on South Nassau's Advisory Board.
Eileen, an attorney, currently serves as a Nassau County Family Court Support Magistrate, helping to adjudicate often complex child support and family issues. Eileen has extensive experience as a legal professional in the state court system, serving as a Deputy County Attorney for Nassau County, a Law Secretary in Nassau County, Special Counsel at the New York City Department of Investigation, and an Assistant District Attorney in Queens County. Eileen served as a member of the hospital's Women's Center gala committee.
"The Sapraicones are two tremendous leaders who both have done so much for South Nassau and our surrounding communities,"
This year's co-chairs are Tony Cancellieri, Vice Chairman of South Nassau's board of directors and a vice president at Park Strategies, LLC, and Jeffrey Greenfield, managing member, NGL Group, LLC. They attribute "the growing popularity of the outing to its mission of raising funds for the South Nassau Emergency Department Expansion Campaign."
The campaign has surpassed the halfway point of its goal to raise $10 million to fund a $60 million expansion and redesign project. The expansion project will nearly double the space of the hospital's Emergency Department, making it as long as a football field, including a larger waiting area and separate treatment areas for pediatric and behavioral health patients dedicated to the mission and vision of the hospital. The current Emergency Department was built to accommodate 35,000 patients a year but is currently serving 65,000 patients annually and is projected to see some 80,000 patients annually in the years ahead.
The Sapraicones, along with their five children, two grandchildren and two dogs, have always been strong advocates for the less fortunate They are known for their generosity and volunteering of their time and talents in support of numerous non-profit organizations and charities, including South Nassau; the Museum of American Armor; Tomorrow's Hope Foundation and Futures in Education; the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center; and America's VetDogs.
Michael has served as a member and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Holy Cross High School in Flushing, NY; president of the Seaford Union Free School District Board of Education; director of the Board of Directors for the American Museum of Armor; a director on the Board of Directors of Tomorrow's Hope; and on the Advisory Board of South Nassau Communities Hospital.
Eileen, vice president of the Marian Guild, where she focuses on supporting the spiritual welfare of women, has served on the Board of Directors of the Labrador Retriever Club of Long Island; a member of Save Seaford (High School) Sports; volunteer Moot Court Mentor for Bishop Kellenberg Memorial High School, and Turtle Hook Middle School Student Mentor.
The key sponsors of the 2017 golf outing are as follows: Squad Security, Inc., Eagle sponsor; Bartlett, McDonough & Monaghan, LLP, Island Medical Management, and Signature Bank, Birdie sponsors; L.E.B. Electric Ltd and Professional Maintenance of LI, Par sponsors; The Dover Group gift underwriter and Richner Publications/
Serving all residents of the South Shore from Queens to Suffolk, South Nassau's Emergency Services Department (http://www.southnassau.org) is the busiest community hospital emergency room in Nassau County, realizing an 8.5 percent increase in patient visits in 2013. Praised for its efficiency and responsiveness to the needs of patients, the department's staff includes board-certified, residency-trained emergency medicine physicians as well as nurses and physicians' assistants who have been specially-trained in emergency medical care.
The department is a New York State Department of Health regional Stroke Center and is southern Nassau County's only Trauma Center. The department has over 35 large independent treatment bays, specialty treatment areas as well as its own dedicated Computerized Radiology Suite for rapid access for testing and results.
