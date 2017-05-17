News By Tag
HairMax Celebrates Relocation of Headquarters and Manufacturing to Accommodate Aggressive Growth
HairMax is pleased to announce the corporate office relocation and expansion that combines both Corporate, manufacturing and fulfillment operations to accommodate aggressive growth plans.
The top floor houses the executive, sales & marketing offices. It includes open workspaces, creative and collaborative spaces for our design teams, varied meeting and conference spaces. This consolidation will serve to better meet the ever growing worldwide demand for HairMax products by assuring better communications, quality control and coordination between all departments.
"As the HairMax range of product offerings increases it has become necessary to expand our U.S. based manufacturing and fulfillment operations. Our new facilities have received ISO 13485:2003 and CAMDCAS certification from Intertek. This will allow us to meet the demands of an ever growing worldwide hair growth market and the increasing demand for our products", said Jim Smeriglio, Director of Manufacturing.
Mr. David Michaels, Founder and Managing Director states, "This new location will allow us to continue enhancing our ability to serve our customers at the highest levels and carry out our aggressive growth plans. Mr. Michaels also said, "Keeping our headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida was a priority. HairMax strives to create new employment opportunities by adding 20-30 new hires. We want to help drive economic growth to the region and make South Florida a destination for technology and health and beauty companies to locate their operations."
ABOUT HAIRMAX
Based in Boca Raton, Florida, HairMax is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. HairMax laser devices, are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 clinical studies proving efficacy and safety, with clinical study results published in six peer reviewed medical journals. HairMax laser devices have been granted 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women and hold 14 medical device licenses worldwide. Since 2001, in over 170 countries, and with over a million devices sold, HairMax has helped men and women around the world, treat their hair loss, improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives.
