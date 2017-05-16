News By Tag
Nick's Bar And Grille Fires Up Five Special Burgers To Celebrate Five Year Milestone
Specials begin today through Friday, May 26, including $5 Ground Bacon Burgers
The sizzling line-up of special burgers this week includes:
• Monday: Kenzo Burger - Ground bacon burger, scrapple, pork roll, egg and cheese
• Tuesday: Tropical Turkey Burger with pepper jack and housemade mango salsa (Inspired by the couples recent tropical wedding and honeymoon)
• Wednesday: Mac and Cheese Burger with beef burger, bacon, mac and cheese, frizzled onions, jalapenos
• Thursday: Stuffed Burger with beef burger, swiss and provolone inside, topped with caramelized onions
• Friday: 5th Birthday Burger finale with beef burger, house made beer cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, jalapenos
All special off-menu burgers are $10.00 each.
All other burgers on the Nick's menu will be featured for only $5.00 each until May 26th as well - including:
Ground Bacon Burgers:
• Classic with cheese, lettuce, tomato
• Southwest with pepper jack, salsa, jalapenos, fried pickles
• South Philly with sharp provolone, longhots
• Bloody Mary with blue cheese, bloody mary ketchup, green olives
• Apple Bacon with cheddar, applewood bacon, apple onion jam
• Cowboy Burger with pepper jack, barbeque sauce, onion ring
• Breakfast Burger with American, fresh fried egg
Beef, Turkey or Veggie Burgers:
• Lettuce, tomato, pickle - plus choose your toppings, +.50 each
The week-long celebration is the perfect transition to one of the biggest burger weekends of the year - Memorial Day Weekend. There is never an admission charge at Nick's. All food and drink for this promotion are pay-as-you-go.
HISTORY OF NICK'S IN OLD CITY
Nick's Bar and Grille in Old City, established in 1969 under the former name Nick's Roast Beef, is "the" neighborhood corner bar of Philadelphia. In 2012, bartender-turned-
Since 2012, Schultice changed the name of the Nick's to Nick's Bar and Grille - dropping out the roast beef. While the famous roast beef (and roast pork) is still on the menu, the menu expanded to also include a full line-up of the ground bacon burgers, plus later added an entire smoked BBQ section. The menu also expanded to now include weekend brunch.
Today, Nick's continues to serve as a laid back and friendly alternative to upscale fine dining restaurants and cocktail bars. The staff are always ready to greet you with a smile and a great story. People come to Nick's for great conversation, fun times, fresh food and unbeatable value.
By day, the $5.95 lunch special attracts the local business community, tourist families and future entrepreneurs. By night and on weekends, food specials in the dining room and games in the bar attract sports fans, students, locals and long-time regulars. No matter who you are, what you do or what you are wearing, Nick's has something for everyone.
While the focus has been on friends, good times and unbeatable values, Nick's has won numerous accolades for the food - including being names best burger in Philadelphia on Zagat for their #1 Ground Bacon Burger.
Owners Nicole and Joey Dog are both long-time veterans to Philadelphia and Old City's bar scene. Earlier this year, the duo were officially married after running the bar together for many years. The duo still honor some of the many long-time traditions set forth by the previous owners, like feeding the veterans during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For more information about Nick's Bar and Grille, call (215) 928-9411, visit http://nicksoldcity.com/
