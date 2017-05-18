News By Tag
Robotics Business Review to Host Chief Robotics Officer 2017 Update
Webcast provides first look at existing corporate structures and the functions of individuals using robotics to disrupt and win.
This webcast will provide findings from Robotics Business Review's (RBR's) Chief Robotics Officer 2017 Update: Triptych of the Robotics Industry report being released on the same day. The comprehensive report is derived from interviews with more than ninety individuals holding roles encompassing the management (or forthcoming management) of robotics technologies for various tactical and sometimes strategic operations.
The 2017 Update report validates the findings of the highly cited 2015 Myria Research report, The Chief Robotics Officer, which introduced and provided a definition of a prospective CRO role. The 2017 update is the result of a collaboration between RBR and Remy Glaisner, Co-Founder of Myria Research and business consultant.
"RIOS as a whole, versus 'pure' robotics, are part of the scope in early CRO-like structures, which greatly expand internal expectations for innovation and tangible business outcomes," said Glaisner. "Semi-virtual CRO-like structures combining key skills from established corporate functions are becoming more common across several major sectors, though sometimes not always standardized and official."
Glaisner upholds his 2015 prediction that by 2025, over 60% of Global 1000 companies in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, energy, and agro-farming will include a CRO organization as part of their corporate structure.
"It's now confirmed that the CRO function and concept is a reality and RBR embraced the idea early on. It's interesting to now see industry leaders and other influential consulting and advisory companies incrementally embracing the CRO concept," said Brent Watters, Director of Robotics Business Review.
Robotics Business Review, through parent company Robo Business Media, provides content geared toward end users and integrators under its CRO Network banner and is host to the CRO Network Summit. Now in its second year, the summit takes place September 26, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California in conjunction with RBR's annual RoboBusiness Conference and Expo (September 27-28, 2017).
The webcast will touch upon:
• End user adoption rational for robotics technologies
• Financial drivers for CRO adoption
• Organizational shifts toward CRO adoption
• Core strategic initiatives and recommendations for CRO-guided organizations
About Robotics Business Review
Robotics Business Review provides business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global news, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more. To learn more and become a member, visit roboticsbusinessreview.com. www.roboticsbusinessreview.com
About RoboBusiness
Presented by Robotics Business Review, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about and profit from robotics. www.robobusiness.com
About the Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) Network Summit
This half-day executive meeting is designed to promote idea sharing and networking between current and aspiring "CROs" facing similar challenges. The Summit offers companies exploring the adoption of robotics and intelligent operational systems a unique opportunity to become better prepared for robotics technology management and gain a practical and beneficial vision about what the Chief Robotics Officer role is and will become.
