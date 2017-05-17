Country(s)
Lineus Medical CEO Named to Fast 15
Whether they work for a startup or a massive company, these young professionals all share the common goal of building great businesses and creating high paying jobs for people in the state. "We're proud to honor these emerging leaders. I'm sure this is only the beginning of their successful careers," said Paul Gatling, editor of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
"The interesting part of the process was selecting 15 from the group of applicants,"
A networking event was held at the Janelle Y. Hebree Alumni House on the University of Arkansas campus to celebrate the Fast 15 Issue going to print. Hosted by the Business Journal, the event included remarks from Matt Twyford, Community Development Regional Manager of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Twyford spoke to the various AEDC initiatives and resources available to businesses in the state, echoing the theme of building great jobs in Arkansas. "Northwest Arkansas is creating businesses and attracting talent at an impressive rate.", said Jones of Lineus Medical. "To continue this growth, we must successfully retain the immense talent currently in our state, as well as keep our budding companies here. I feel like everyone left the event with a renewed ambition to drive local economic growth, and you could really feel that the community was behind our efforts 100%."
Jones previous honors include induction into to the Arkansas Business 20 in their 20's Class of 2015, and he served as one of two Arkansas delegates selected to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held in Palo Alto, CA in 2016.
About Lineus Medical
Lineus Medical is the developer of a unique patented break-away technology that works with all types of medical tubing. The break-away feature helps prevent the dislodgement of feeding tubes, IV lines, urinary catheters and any other type of medical tubing by breaking into two pieces and protecting the patient's catheter insertion site. The company's first product, SafeBreak Vascular, fits into any standard IV tubing and will help prevent IV dislodgements, which occur millions of times a year in the United States.
