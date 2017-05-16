News By Tag
Celebrate Father's Day With MyPoochFace.com Custom Pet Portraits
This Father's Day, honor dad with a gift that reflects his soft spot and love for his favorite pet. MyPoochFace.com creates timeless pet portraits that will be sure to touch a dog dad's heart in a magnificent and special way.
Father's Day is a once a year occasion to celebrate fatherhood, make dads feel extra special and show appreciation for all that they do. It's typical to shower a dad with gifts, a favorite meal, or plan a fun activity to do together. For this year's Father's Day however, pet families can incorporate 'Man's Best Friend' into the celebration by creating a custom pet portrait at MyPoochFace.com. This will not only make a unique present that dad will cherish forever, but it's a fun way for Fido to express his gratitude for dad too.
My Pooch Face is an innovative company that is passionate about capturing the personality of beloved pets on canvas. The team of professional artists love pets, love what they do, and firmly believe that the eyes are the windows to the soul. In order to bring life to the painting, they focus first on the eyes. Although the eyes can be captured in a photograph or a pencil sketch, MyPoochFace goes further, incorporating bright colors that help bring out the personality of the pets and add an artistic flair to the portrait. The finished masterpieces are a perfect remembrance of a treasured furry friend.
Commissioning an original, hand-painted portrait of a pet is made simple through MyPoochFace.com. Simply choose your pet type (dog, cat or horse), pick a medium (hand painted, digital drawn or themed), select a size and style, and upload your pet's photo. Prices vary depending on portrait type, size and style. General pricing: Hand Painted starting at $295. Digitally Drawn starting at $129. Themed Portraits are $69. MyPoochFace,com has a 100% money back guarantee policy, no questions asked.
"From start to finish, each portrait is hand-painted or hand-drawn by our talented team with meticulous care and attention to detail. It's our goal to have every pet parent love the result." expresses Founder of MyPoochFace.com, David Lefkovits, "We are confident all dog dads will treasure and appreciate the forever memory this portrait captures of their best four-legged friend on this Father's Day and beyond!"
