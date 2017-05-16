News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce Announces Taco Collaboration With Slidebar Rock-N-Roll Kitchen
Orange County's popular Slidebar Rock-N-Roll Kitchen & Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce unveil the Cali Bandito Taco, a unique taco creation officially available at the Fullerton restaurant starting May 31.
Not only has Slidebar won awards for being one of Orange County's best live music destinations, but their menu offerings have equally been applauded in the press and by local tastemakers. "Every one of our tables has two bottles of Gringo Bandito at the ready. It's a quality product in every aspect and to be able to get creative with it in our kitchen makes for a great day at the office," explains Entertainment Director Josh Stolo. "There are some obvious parallels between the brands but for us, to be able to work with a product we actually enjoy makes this collaboration a no-brainer."
Local press will have an exclusive opportunity to try the Cali Bandito Taco before it is available to the public the evening of Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Media can RSVP for this special 5-7pm tasting happening at Slidebar by contacting the restaurant or emailing PR below. Both Slidebar and Gringo Bandito will also be setup at OC Weekly's popular Summerfest on June 17 at the Newport Dunes. Attendees will be able to purchase the Cali Bandito Taco and pick up bottles of Gringo Bandito at their tent.
Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce was founded in 2004 by Dexter Holland, frontman of the multi-platinum Orange County group The Offspring. Slidebar Rock-N-Roll Kitchen was founded in 2006 by Jeremy Popoff, member of OC's very own rock icons Lit.
For more information on Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce, The Cali Bandito Taco or Slidebar in Fullerton please email Press@BobBradley.info or call 714.321.1471
About Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce:
http://gringobandito.com/
Gringo Bandito was started in 2004 by Dexter Holland, singer for the multi-platinum punk rock band The Offspring, more as a hobby than a business.
"I just thought it would be cool to have a hot sauce," says Holland. "I gave away the first batch as Christmas presents to my friends." The response to this new hot sauce was so overwhelming that Holland decided to put it out commercially.
Sales were modest at first, and the hot sauce was distributed only in Holland's native Southern California. "It has always been a DIY operation for sure," Holland says. "It started small but it has just kept on growing."
After several years and over a million bottles later, Gringo Bandito hot sauce has garnered a worldwide audience and a loyal following. "We're not the most well-known hot sauce out there," says Holland, "but once people try it, they're hooked."
Gringo Bandito is now sold in Australia, Japan, Canada, Finland, Switzerland, UK, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Hungary and coast to coast in the US and can be found in the top 10 on Amazon.com's highest customer rated hot sauces amongst 5000+ other products.
About Slidebar Rock-N-Roll Kitchen:
http://www.slidebarfullerton.com/
The Slidebar is an independently owned and operated Rock 'n' Roll establishment. We are proud to celebrate the history of Orange County music, while offering the best food, drinks, and entertainment around. If there is anything we can do to make your time here more enjoyable, please let us know.
Here are a few things you should know about our philosophy at Slidebar…
At The Slidebar, we believe the customer is always right – until the customer is wrong. We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.
We pride ourselves in offering a cool environment, free from idiots. So don't act like one, or you will be asked to leave – very politely of course. Have fun, rock on, be yourself…just be cool.
Thank you for celebrating our musical legacy by coming through our doors.
Contact
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
***@bobbradley.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse