Find the Perfect Father's Day Gift at Watch Repair & Co

 
 
NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding a Father's Day gift doesn't have to be a challenge for shoppers who visit Watch Repair & Co. in Midtown Manhattan. The respected neighborhood shop carries vintage and luxury watches ideal for gift giving.

Timepieces offer an incredible opportunity to express one's personal style. A striking watch makes a great Father's Day present for a special dad. The professional jewelers at Watch Repair & Co. are happy to help shoppers choose a suitable timepiece for a special dad as Father's Day approaches. Watch experts, the shop's friendly and approachable staff can help both in-person and online shoppers select a vintage or luxury watch that makes a bold statement. The unique watches featured in the shop's collection have been professionally examined and cleaned to ensure the best in function.

Vintage and luxury watches are the perfect choice for Father's Day because they offer class and style that can't be matched by their ordinary counterpoints. Watch Repair & Co. (http://watchrepairco.com/) carries Breitling, Omega, Bvlgari and other high-end brands suitable for Father's Day and other special occasions. The friendly, experienced staff can help shoppers select vintage, luxury and everyday watches that suit a man's style preferences and timepiece needs. The shop also offers cleaning and restoration services for those shoppers who would like to have a family heirloom brought back to life as a gift. Shoppers can stop by Watch Repair & Co.'s shop in the Diamond District or can call or email from around the nation to get help selecting a new timepiece for Dad.

A neighborhood favorite since 1985, Watch Repair & Co. provides service for clients in Midtown Manhattan and around the nation. Family owned and operated, the shop is known for excellent customer service and professional expertise. The shop has received strong reviews on consumer sites including Yelp and Google+. Watch Repair & Co. is located a short distance from the iconic Rockefeller Center, the Theatre District at Broadway and Downtown Manhattan.
Source:www.watchrepairco.com
