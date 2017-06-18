Poppy Hills Golf Club Presents Third Annual Father's Day Blues Festival in the Forest

End

--June 18, 2017Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach is sponsoring a special fundraising concert for the Monterey Jazz Festival's High School All-Star Band on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, from 12:30 PM - 5:30 PM.The Third Annual Father's Day Blues Festival in the Forest will feature John Nemeth, the 2014 Blues Music Male Artist of the Year, Tony Lindsay and the Soul Soldiers, the Al James Band, and the Monterey Jazz Festival High School All-Star Combo.In addition to music, food and beverages will be available from gourmet food trucks, the Mad Otter Beer Garden, a wine garden featuring Monterey County based Wineries and the Ketel One Courtyard.Tickets for the Blues Festival in the Forest are $30. For more information, call 831.622.8239 or visit"This is a truly unique music festival because it is focused on the entire family. Dads get a chance to relax while watching some of the best blues artists in America, while kids are treated to a special and safe playground. There is no better way to celebrate Father's Day!"- Poppy Hills General Manager Brad Shupe3200 Lopez Road, Pebble Beach, CA 93953831-250-1819information@poppyhillsgolf.com