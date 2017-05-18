News By Tag
New York Beach Club Announces Restaurant and Catering Operator
New York Beach Club in Partnership with Sayville's Lovin' Oven To Operate Restaurant and Catering
"This is exactly what our club needed, a restaurant operator to take care of our 800 + members with an array of great, delicious options for daily breakfast, lunch and dinner plus provide top event services for weddings, private affairs, corporate outings and much more." says Alexander Jacobson, CEO and Owner of New York Beach Club.
New York Beach Club Restaurant has an indoor, air conditioned seating area, an outdoor area overlooking the 85,000 square feet of private beachfront and beautiful ocean with amazing sunsets as well as a fun, social bar area. Tents can be placed on the beach to accommodate hundreds of people for events. The restaurant will be open for daily meals throughout the summer season, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day and open to the public after club hours with live music on the weekends. Events can be planned for 2017 and 2018 season right away with event availability from May through October.
"Our company is very excited about our new partnership with the New York Beach Club and we look forward to the opportunity to serve its members. We intend to provide hospitable, first-rate food and beverage services as well as work with the members in planning and hosting exquisite, custom designed, private banquet events." says Michael Scollan, Vice President of Operations, Lovin' Oven.
Established in 1985, Lovin' Oven offers exquisite cuisine, professional staffing and event planning services for private affairs, weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, black-tie celebrations, golf outings, large scale corporate events, and also provides off-premise catering. For more information visit their website at http://www.lovinoven.com
New York Beach Club/NYBC is a summer destination for those from the Greater NY area to enjoy 800 feet of private beach and full service amenities. NYBC is open seven days a week that includes full cabana service, valet parking, a top restaurant with catering abilities for weddings and events, summer camp, babysitting and adult planned activities. Call 516-371-0750 to reserve a Summer 2017 membership and visit their website www.beachclubnewyork.com for further information.
