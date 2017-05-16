Yetzer's Plays "Key" Role for Auburn

Contact

Thomas Wiest

***@yetzers.com Thomas Wiest

End

-- Yetzer's Home Furnishings and Flooring in Waconia recently held their semi-annual trade-in-sale. The customized sale allows people to trade in their used furniture for a discount on new furniture. On the last day of the sale, Yetzer's received an upright piano. Tom Wiest CEO of Yetzer's offered to donate the piano to Auburn Homes & Services. "I wanted to give back to the community that shops local and supports our area businesses."Wiest said. The piano was delivered to Auburn Homes & Services on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. It will be placed in the memory care community for residents, family members, activity programs and music therapy. "The piano was the heart of the home in generations past, so it's only fitting that we continue that tradition with the residents here at Auburn." said Kristen Ziemke, music therapist. Auburn Homes & Services would like to thank Yezter's Home Furnishings and Flooring for the thoughtful donation. Ziemke said, "We are grateful to Yetzer's for the generous donation that expands our music outreach to the residents."