Freewheel Holidays Expands European Bicycle Tours, Adds 3 Self-Guided Trips in Southern England
The new tours that concentrate on the south of England can be booked with just a minimum of two people and scheduled anytime, space available, through September 2017.
The new tours that concentrate on the south of England can be booked with just a minimum of two people and scheduled anytime, space available, through September 2017. They are a five-night Devon coastal tour, a two-center Oxford and Cotswolds adventure and a five-night Stamford and Lincoln excursion.
"With so many lovely cycling routes now available in the UK, Freewheel Holidays felt compelled to introduce a selection to our 2017 program," said Steven Rittey, Freewheel Holidays' spokesperson. He hoped these would be of particular interest to US and Canadian travellers who are eager to explore this country outside of London. He said the routes are easy, affording plenty of time for exploring. The routes also offer convenient access, both coming and going, to rail lines. Guests don't have to bring their own bikes, which makes it easy to combine a Freewheel trip with a longer vacation in England and Europe.
"These tours are great for families. They're aimed at the infrequent cyclist, so the routes are never strenuous and allow for a leisurely ride where you can take in the views. We've also selected small independent guest houses and charming hotels so our customers will get a warm welcome along the way," he added.
Freewheel Holidays (http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk)
The five-night Devon Coast-to-Coast Tour spans the entire county of Devon along what is becoming one of the UK's best-loved cycle routes. Guests venture from Ilfracombe on the north coast to Plymouth on the south coast. The route takes in three traffic-free sections including the Tarka Trail, the Granite Way and Drake's Trail. Guests are biking between 22 and 32 miles a day past Norman castles and 12th century churches. A trip highlight is the three-mile Woolacombe Beach, voted England's best by TripAdvisor contributors. The rate is £780/$999 per person, double. See: http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
A six-night Oxford and Cotswolds two-center, self-guided tour takes in the sights in Oxford and Blenheim Palace, England's grandest stately home, before heading off to stay in the honey-colored Cotswold village of Burford. Guests walk the legendary college paths of Oxford, soak up the rich history and wonderful architecture, and visit landscaped grounds of Blenheim. Shops, pubs and restaurants are plentiful along the route. All rides have two things in common: quiet country roads and enchanting scenery. The rate is £640/$819 per person, double. See: http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
The five-night Stamford to Lincoln ride features the famous market town of Stamford, rife with Georgian architecture, and a rural route past castles, stately homes, Lincoln cathedral and Rutland Water (Europe's largest man-made lake). Guests pedal north on a lovely country ride to the Vale of Belvoir, overlooked by the imposing Belvoir Castle, home of the Duke of Rutland. The itinerary continues through the villages of the Trent Valley to the historic town of Newark with its impressive market square, 18th century town hall and castle dating back almost 900 years. History buffs will revel in the town's role as a Royalist stronghold in the English Civil War, which is covered in the town's excellent National Civil War Centre. Lincoln provides a dramatic finale to this varied holiday. The self-guided cycling on this holiday is of a gentle nature though the best of what Eastern England can offer. The rate is from £740/$949 per person, double. See: http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
To check trip availability, make reservations, or to find out more about Freewheel Holidays' leisure cycling tours call +44 (0) 161 703 5823, email info@freeholidays.com or visit www.freewheelholidays.com.
About Freewheel Holidays
A division of Sports Tours International, Freewheel Holidays specializes in self-guided, expertly supported European cycling holidays that strike the perfect balance between leisure pedalling and immersive sightseeing. The company offers easy cycling programs designed with special appeal to European and North American travellers.
Guests cycle on their own, with enroute assistance and distinctive accommodations expertly chosen and secured by the company. New to the program are three tailor-made, self-guided UK tours that complement a portfolio of over 40 established European holidays. The company offers a range of 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 night itineraries to 12 European countries including the UK, Austria, France, Holland, Czech Republic, Italy, Malta, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Portugal. The majority of tours are self-guided with the exception of a few fully-guided vacation packages in Croatia, France, Italy and Prague to Vienna. The company also offers family-focused, coastal, wine lover and solo traveller holidays.
