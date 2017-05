Solar Mosaic Moves to Uptown Oakland

Contact

-- The Swig Company announced that Solar Mosaic, the nation's leading residential solar platform, has signed a long-term lease at 300 Lakeside Drive. 300 Lakeside Drive is a 28-story tower, part of the Kaiser Center complex next to Lake Merritt in Oakland's popular Uptown neighborhood. Solar Mosaic will move to the building from its current location downtown in September 2017.The solar firm will occupy almost 30,000 square feet on the 24floor. The space commands excellent views and offers the new tenant abundant natural light and an open-ceilinged, creative office environment.Solar Mosaic is the latest in a stream of new tenants to Kaiser Center that has seen occupancy rise to 97 percent. Late last year, global construction and engineering giant AECOM moved more than 450 employees into 100,000 square feet of space at 300 Lakeside Drive after consolidating several Bay Area offices.Kaiser Center spans a 7.2-acre parcel that consists of a T-shaped, 28-story office tower, a three-story office/retail building, and an adjacent five-story, 1,339-space parking garage.CM Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant while Ryan Hattersley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.- ### -The Swig Company, LLC is a privately-owned, San Francisco-based real estate operator with a 75+ year history of investment, development, partnership and management of commercial real estate properties in major US markets. Founded by Benjamin Swig, The Swig Company is guided by a long-term investment perspective that has proven adept at stewarding investors safely through multiple market cycles. The company's vertically-integrated operational platform, which includes investment, asset and property management expertise, uses flexibility, generational thinking and a sensitivity to sustainable practices to stay at the forefront of emerging trends in the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit: www.swigco.com