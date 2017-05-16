 
Industry News





Mission San Antonio de Padua Historic Annual Fiesta, June 11, 2017

 
SALINAS, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Historic Mission San Antonio is holding its annual Fiesta on Sunday June 11th.  The Fiesta was originally held in the mid-1800s and the tradition continues today. Come early, at 11:00 AM, for the Catholic Mass in honor of the Mission's patron saint, St. Anthony de Padua. The Fiesta starts at Noon and lasts until 4:00 PM.

This will be a fun-filled day for all! There will be live music and a traditional oak-fired BBQ with a choice of top sirloin or chicken (includes salad, beans & roll). Meals will be served in the comfortable, shaded fiesta grounds adjacent to Mission Creek. Homemade desserts, beer, wine, soft drinks, and snow cones will be available for purchase. There will be a presentation on the history of the Mission and a tour of the grounds. Children will have a great time winning prizes at the game booths. Local artisans will display their wares in the beautiful Padres Garden. This event is a Mission fundraiser – please no personal coolers permitted.

Mission San Antonio de Padua, the third oldest Spanish mission in California, was founded by Junipero Serra in 1771. The Mission is located in the pristine Valley of the Oaks in southern Monterey County and is a historical landmark. The Mission remains an active Catholic parish and retreat center.  Mission San Antonio is surrounded by Fort Hunter Liggett, and is conveniently reached by publicly accessible roads. The Mission's address is 1 Mission Road in Jolon. More information may be obtained by calling the Mission Gift Shop at (831) 385-4478, extension 17, or go to http://missionsanantonio.net/.

Meals are $12/person and meals are served until 3:00 pm.
Source:Mission San Antonio
Email:***@chatterboxpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Mission San Antonio, Annual Fiesta, Family
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Salinas - California - United States
