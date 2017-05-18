Country(s)
Packaging World Publishes Barrie House Machine Case Study. Calls Its Single Cup Capsule Lines "Extraordinaire"
Close collaboration between Barrie House and a dedicated core of packaging machinery OEMs yielded four sophisticated lines each capable of running 300 capsules/min.
Barrie House Director of Sales and Marketing, Shay Zohar shares with Packaging World Pat Reynolds the decision as early as 2008 to make sustainable packaging a key objective from the start.
Mr. Zohar emphasizes how problem solving with essential key machine suppliers became a collaborative process in the journey towards developing their first single cup capsule production line.
Barrie House Oracle ERP system brings true recipe driven manufacturing to the plant floor. "Our ERP system drives the whole business from scheduling to production to inventory updates and more. We enter a work order and every piece of machinery gets its commands automatically from the ERP software," describes Mr. Zohar.
The case study is technical but equally important depicts how Barrie House worked with trusted partners, who then became enmeshed in the collaborative process of creating a best-in-class single cup capsule production line, four of them.
