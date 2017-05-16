 
Industry News





Amazon Independent names Lee De Guzman as new President of Production and producer

Amazon Independent names former Seattle Washington financial advisor and Los Angeles banker Lee De Guzman as President of Amazon Independent Production and Business Affairs.
 
 
Lee De Guzman
Lee De Guzman
LOS ANGELES - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Independent has hired Lee De Guzman as President overseeing production and business affairs.  De Guzman is formerly from Seattle Washington and currently resides in Los Angeles, CA. Lee DeGuzman arrived in America in 1976 where she lived in Hawaii until relocating in 1981, where she resided in San Francisco and attended San Francisco State University. Her major was in Business Finance/Administration and she has a Bachelor of Science degree from SFU. She began working in the banking industry where she was responsible total assets over $35 billion and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with banks headquartered in California. She focused exclusively on the United States and Greater China markets and operates over 130 locations worldwide, including in the United States markets of California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. Her focus was in Greater China and Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and she was a representative for offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei and Xiamen. She joined Amazon Independent Films and National Cinematic Artist in 2017, where she works with Stanley V. Henson, Jr. as President and Producer of film production.

www.amazonindependent.com

Amazon Independent
Amazon Independent
Nca, Amazon Independent
Entertainment
Los Angeles - California - United States
Executives
Amazon Independent/NATIONAL CINEMATIC ARTIST News
May 22, 2017 News



