PROLIM and Infor enter Alliance Partnership to implement PLM Accelerate
PROLIM is pleased to announce its new alliance partnership with Infor.
This collaboration will help to expand and work with recognized leaders in the technology and enterprise service market. With PROLIM, Infor gains a global alliance partner with established business practices and solutions designed to implement, develop, and support clients across geography.
"At Infor, we recognize that our partners, are critical to our growth initiatives and ultimate objective: to deliver innovative technology suites that are beautiful, functional, and easy to use. I am excited to welcome PROLIM to our family of partners and appreciate their commitment to grow with Infor and to provide customers with solutions that have industry-specific functionality and that support critical micro-vertical processes", says Carmelo Marafioti, Vice President of Sales, Infor.
"This alliance partnership will leverage Infor's application and product capabilities and PROLIM's domain and technical expertise will help benefit customers by delivering rapid low-cost deployment, maintenance, and faster time-to-value. This will be a catalyst for further growth for PROLIM. We are fortunate to partner with Infor", says Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM.
Whether deploying an application in the cloud, or on premise, or upgrading the system; customers will gain access to experienced consultants who can help with their unique regional and local challenges and help optimize their use of Infor products.
PROLIM can help enhance customer investment in Infor solutions by providing implementation experts with CAD/PLM skills, and experience to help support business process alignment and project management services. Apart from thought leadership, industry knowledge, and regional expertise, PROLIM's proven execution methodologies and process tools can help customers focus on the creation of business value.
About Infor
Infor is an enterprise software provider and strategic technology partner for more than 90,000 customers, over 62 million cloud users in over 170 countries. Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
About PROLIM
PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IT PLM Solutions (https://www.prolim.com/
