In search of a creative Dallas or Texas related gift idea? My Dallas in a Box may be the answer

The 10 item box

Contact

Brandon Jarke

My Dallas in a Box

***@mydallasinabox.com Brandon JarkeMy Dallas in a Box

End

-- If you're struggling to come up with a creative or original gift idea, My Dallas in a Box may be able to help. Just launched this month, My Dallas in a Box offers the customer the ability to customize a gift box with 5 or 10 items of various products that are iconic to the Dallas and Texas area (e.g. local coffee from White Rock Coffee, chocolate from Kate Weisman Chocolate, pint glasses from Deep Ellum Brewery, etc) Instead of having to pick just one gift for someone, you have the ability to create a mixed bag (or box). They also offer free shipping to anywhere in the U.S as well to any military bases for those who want to send a reminder of home to loved ones over seas.My Dallas in a Box makes for a great gift idea for anyone from the Dallas or Texas area or may be new to Dallas. Also great for wedding gifts and corporate events.The list of products that can be included in the box are constantly expanding and they also have a link on the website for gift item suggestions.To find out more information about the company, visit http://www.MyDallasinaBox.com