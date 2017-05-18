News By Tag
KDG's Higher Ed Web Design Team Helps St. Augustine Prep Design an Engaging New Website
The higher ed web design experts at KDG helped St. Augustine Preparatory School give its offline values of truth, unity, and love an online focus.
The private high school wanted a new website that would give these offline values an online platform. The Prep turned to the higher ed web design experts at KDG and they delivered with an engaging new website, one that outshines that of other high schools and even rivals some college and university sites.
"High schools aren't known for having user friendly, engaging sites," explains KDG's UI/UX Design Lead Matt Harwick. "However, the Prep isn't a typical high school. We wanted to give the school a website that would visibly stand out compared to the rest."
While browsing the site, users will be reminded of higher ed websites. There are course catalogues, calendars, and pages for prospects. Numerous blogs allow students and alumni to have their voices heard. Customized plugins make it easier to find faculty members and customized tabs organize pages, segmenting audiences so that students, alumni, and parents all have their own little corner of the site. Meanwhile, the entire site, thanks to its Wordpress platform, is easily updated and secured.
"Working with KDG was seamless," says Anna Broomell, Executive Director of IT and Communications at St. Augustine Prep. "Everyone was friendly and professional throughout the process and always went above and beyond with any requests we made, which resulted in a website we are extremely happy with."
With its abilities to keep students, alumni, faculty, and parents informed, the newly redesigned site keeps the Augustinian spirit of brotherhood strong and gives past, present, and future Hermits a place to learn and connect.
The site and all of its features can be explored at https://hermits.com/
To learn more about the new website KDG and St. Augustine Prep created together, see the tech company's exclusive case study at: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
