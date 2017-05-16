News By Tag
OneTraction Select Finalists for Fin-Tech - Blockchain Hackathon
1) – Blockchain:Praveen Gangodu, is working to solve security standards governing blockchain, A blockchain is a distributed database that maintains a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, secured from tampering and revision. Each block contains a timestamp and a link to a previous block. By design, blockchains are inherently resistant to modification of the data — once recorded, the data in a block cannot be altered retroactively. Blockchains are secure by design and an example of a distributed computing system with high byzantine fault tolerance. The team are based in SF Bay Area led by Praveen who is a recent graduate from Stanford University with a Master Degree in Computer Science, and worked previously as software engineer for Apple. Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com.
2) – Bitcoin: Matt Su, is building a solution for Crypto-currency Arbitrage. Crypto-currencies are new and hot. Bitcoin, as the king and killer app, is skyrocketing in its value in terms of fiat currencies (US dollar for example). While it's gaining so much attention and more trades, the market is extremely inefficient and segmented. The startup leverages the inefficiency of crypto-currencies to arbitrage. It is based on statistical and market neutral arbitrage model. It is generating profit. In the long run, this startup aims to build crypto-currency mutual fund for investors. The team are based in SF Bay Area led by Matt who is a recent graduate from Chicago University with a Master Degree in Computer Science, and working as Senior Software Engineer. Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com.
3) – FinTech: Sidharth Vijayan is building Walleee, which is a smart wallet app (smart phone case/wallet)
OneTraction's disruptive approach focus on guided execution where founders contribute incrementally on a weekly basis in building their business "not just funding" by taking startups through the stages of building a Beta with validated market fit, gaining traction, and obtaining angel round financing. They offer their program both virtually and at their partner's office space in the heart of Silicon Valley, located a few minutes from Stanford University campus and Sand Hill Road Top Venture Capitalists. Their unique approach extends to startups not just on-site but globally. Active startups are located across the United States, Canada, France, UK, Germany, and Italy with new finalists extending throughout Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and MENA.
About US: OneTraction' in-house team is comprised of startup experts with multiple successful exits each. They hail from top schools including Harvard, Stanford and MIT, along their mentor network of nearly 300 experts from across the United States, Canada, EU and Asia which is the largest Ivy school educated mentors network offered by any accelerator in Silicon Valley.
Media Relation Contact: please use the contact us link from our home page: http://onetraction.co
