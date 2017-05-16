Safflower oil for weight loss - USHealthJournal Review

CLA Safflower Oil Benefits, Uses, and Side-effects Review on USHealthJournal

Recently, the United States' medical organizations launched a recommendation about the health advantages that omega-6 fats have on our overall wellness, encouraging their stable but moderate intake. In the light of this statement, the number of researchers performed on omega fatty acids or polyunsaturated fats has increased considerably.

One such research, performed in Ohio, has involved the consequences of supplements with safflower oils and conjugated linoleic acids (CLA) in women at menopause, overweight, suffering from diabetes and that did not need insulin shots every day. It was strongly believed that this type of supplements could have a beneficial impact on fat loss initiatives.

Safflower oil and the linoleic acids that it contains along with other organic fats share a common chemical structure. However, their framework varies a little bit, since these elements are related, not identical. The 30 females in the research were separated into two categories, people in each group being given 6.5 grams of acids for three months, without other modification due to drugs or a particular schedule in general.

Their results were motivating, since people who were given CLA from safflower oil showed an important loss of fats according to the BMI scale, around 0.5 points, a number that means a drop of 4 percent from their total body fat. People consuming safflower oil supplements had a substantial decrease in their torso fat, but with no important repercussions on the overall fat, and an amazing increase in muscles.

Furthermore, the group that took safflower oil also showed an improvement of their glucose levels with around 15 points. For all the participants involved in the study, no other modifications in their physical condition were noticed, with the significant exemption of the acceleration in creating the adiponectin hormone, observed in the members fed with safflower oils.

This hormone is mainly accountable for the speed at which fat are burnt off in the human body. While these outcomes were appealing and certainly introduced the reasons for a fast release of CLA or safflower oil on the market, there are some interesting points about them. The major dilemma regarding the result of this research brought up issues about the reduction of cholesterol.

After all, the workout schedule was not modified. The significant increase of adiponectin in the body raised questions about the adverse reactions that drugs that mess with hormonal levels have. This excess fat could be stored in our liver or muscles, therefore aggravating the complications of diabetic issues or resulting in it to people that did not have problems with the affections or leading to a whole series of liver issues.

The research indeed uncovered interesting advantages that both safflower oil and CLA can provide, yet the potential adverse reactions might not have been underlined during the restricted period (3 months) the researchers had to complete it. This is one more reason to study the incredible effects that nature offers to those who are willing to discover these secrets and are ready to live a healthy life.