Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Zombie, Inc." Written By Author Chris Dougherty

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Zombie, Inc." written by author Chris Dougherty and narrated by Jon Specht in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Zombie, Inc." By Author Chris Dougherty
NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Zombie, Inc." written by author Chris Dougherty and narrated by John Specht in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

Twenty-five years after the deadly plague, the United Five State Republic's most successful company, Zombie, Inc., is in trouble. Will a simple case of dwindling supply and lessening demand be the end of them or will Zombie, Inc. find a way, however unpalatable, to survive?

Welcome to Zombie, Inc., the United Five State Republic's leading manufacturer of zombie defense systems!

In business since 2027, Zombie, Inc. puts you first. Your safety is our main goal! Our many home defense options - from Ze Fence® to Ze Popper® to Ze Shed® - fit every need and every budget. Use scan code "TELL ME MORE!" for your free, in-home*, no obligation consultation!

*Schedule your appointment with the confidence that you will never have to leave your home! It isn't safe out there and we know it better than most! Our sales staff is fully trained to handle any and all adversarial encounters with the living and the undead.

Download your copy of "Zombie, Inc." written by Chris Dougherty and narrated by Jon Specht on Audible today:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Zombie-Inc-Audi...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.cm
***@beaconpublishinggroup.cm
