Muslims For Progressive Values Advocates Against "child Marriage" In California
Senator Hill's bill will close loopholes, requiring the Judicial Council to track and post the number of underaged marriages granted and denied. Closing those loopholes would align California closer to International Standards. According to Anthony Lake, Executive Director of UNICEF, "Child marriage is not only wrong, it is dangerous." Our nation's State Department considers marriage before age eighteen to be a "human rights abuse."
As a faith-based human rights organization, our stance is based on a clear Islamic mandate that marriage is between two consenting adults of sound mind. The Quran gives women the last say on who and when they marry and, yet, some Muslim parents have utilized this loophole forcing their child into marriages from a twisted cultural and tribal spin in the name of Islam,
As a Muslim organization, we are appalled that a progressive State such as California and a developed country like the United States could be negligent in protecting the human rights of children.
According to a recent Pew study, California is ranked sixth in the nation per capita of 15-17 year old marriages. Every 5.5 teenagers, ages 15-17 is married out of 1,000 resulting in desperate situations for many. Child marriage is proven to lead to increased dropout rates, teen pregnancies, and, in too many cases, lifelong poverty. With minimal access to police services, domestic violence shelters, and lawyers, the minor is automatically at a disadvantage if the contract signed with an adult goes wrong, as often happens. The majority of such marriages occur between an adult male and an underage girl and approximately 70-80% end in divorce, often leaving the child of the marriage at an educational and societal disadvantage.
Although this Senate Bill does not go far enough in protecting underaged children into forced marriage, it is a start. The bill will go under review by the CA Senate Appropriations Committee on May 22. MPV encourages all supporters of children's' rights and opponents of child and forced marriage to contact the members of this committee, either by phone or in writing. (They are listed below, for your convenience.)
The time to act is now. The state of California needs to do more to protect girls and boys from the harms of underage marriage.
SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Chair- Senator Ricardo Lara (D)
State Capitol, Room 5050 – Senate District 33
Phone number: (916) 651-4033
Sacramento, CA 95814
Website: http://sd33.senate.ca.gov/
Vice Chair- Senator Patricia Bates (R)
State Capitol, Room 305 – Senate District 36
Sacramento, California 95814
Phone: (916) 651-4036
Fax: (916) 651-4936
Website: http://district36.cssrc.us/
Senator Jim Beall (D)
State Capitol, Room 2082 – Senate District 15
Sacramento, CA 95814
Phone: (916) 651-4015
Fax:(916) 651-4915
Website: http://sd15.senate.ca.gov/
Senator Steven Bradford (D)
State Capitol, Room 2062 – Senate District 35
Sacramento, CA 95814
Phone: (916) 651-4035
Fax: (916) 651-4935
Website: http://sd35.senate.ca.gov/
Senator Jerry Hill (D) BILL'S AUTHOR
State Capitol, Room 5035 – Senate District 13
Sacramento, CA 95814
Phone: (916) 651-4013
Fax: (916) 651-4913
Website: http://sd13.senate.ca.gov/
Senator Jim Nielsen (R)
State Capitol, Room 2068 – Senate District 4
Sacramento, CA 95814
Phone: (916) 651-4004
Fax: (916) 651-4904
Email: http://nielsen.cssrc.us/
Senator Scott Wiener (D)
State Capitol—Senate District 11
Room 4066
Sacramento, CA 95814-4900
(916) 651-4011
website: http://sd11.senate.ca.gov/
