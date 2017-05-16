The Johnny Mac Band Set To Release New Single "ACE" Tuesday, May 23rd

Long Island's Hardest Working Band Will Debut New Song Ahead of CD Release Party This July

www.Facebook.com/ JohnnyMacBand

Twitter: @JohnnyMacBand

***@rickeberle.com

-- May, 2017 (Long Island, NY) – It's no wonder The Johnny Mac Band is being called "Long Island's hardest working band" …With scores of upcoming live performances and open jams set for the remainder of the Spring and upcoming Summer seasons, this band has been burning the midnight oil in studio putting the finishing touches on their latestFollowing the success of their first CD "Destination Memphis", The Johnny Mac Band's eagerly awaited second album "ACE", will feature over a dozen new original songs. The band plans to celebrate their milestone with friends and fans at an all-day BBQ and CD Release will be held at theBut fans won't have to wait until July to get a glimpse of The Johnny Mac Band's newest album." the single will debut on Mark Klein's radio show airingonand beThe band features the vocal style and guitar work of Johnny Mac a veteran of the New York circuit, and is supported by the voices and rock-solid rhythm section of Joe Roberts on keyboards, Dave Ice on bass and Raymond Hauck on drums. Subtle influence the likes of… BB King, Ray Charles, Prince and others inform the band's original music which is distinctly their own. The warmth of their sound has often been often described as..."Comfort Music for the Soul".Every performance is high energy and improvisational, always fresh and leaving audiences clamoring for more. The Band can comfortably and authentically morph into any musical style ranging from the Blues, Jazz, Classic Rock, Motown, Dance, Funk, Island, and the Dead. They also frequently attract the area's finest musicians to their performances to sit or jam as featured guests.Upcoming Performances:Beaus Bar,Always approachable, the band is happy to talk music with anyone who is interested. Each member has had long and successful careers in music and music education. All members of The Johnny Mac Band are deeply committed to giving something back to the community through teaching and educating young musicians at various levels.As they gear up for the release of their brand-new single "" on Tuesday, May 23rd and their second album release in July, you'll have plenty of reasons to check out Long Island's hardest working band… The Johnny Mac Band!atbroadcasting fromFor More on the Johnny Mac Band, VISIT:www.JohnnyMacBand.comwww.Facebook.com/JohnnyMacBandTwitter: @JohnnyMacBandFor Press Inquiries,CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com