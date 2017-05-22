News By Tag
10th Annual WHITE PEARL AFFAIR Raises Funds to Serve DeKalb County Families
"We are proud to invite the community to come out and party for a cause at our signature WHITE PEARL AFFAIR," said Betty Stuckey, President of the Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. "This festive atmosphere offers networking opportunities with Atlanta's elite professionals and facilitates socializing in a relaxed environment. Most importantly, the party allows our organizations to administer our service programs to the DeKalb County and Greater Atlanta communities which aim to empower our future leaders and their families."
One key program focus for Lambda Epsilon Omega chapter is Educational Enrichment. The sorority's signature enrichment program, ASCEND is a free youth program geared at motivating, engaging and assisting high school students through mentorship, networking, developmental and self-awareness workshops. In addition, ASCEND provides academic enrichment and life skills training to support students as they matriculate to college or vocational employment. The organization also donates backpacks and supplies to students, and provides support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Other service target areas include Health Promotion which increases awareness of Alzheimer's Disease, Stroke, and Mental illness; Family Strengthening which targets critical issues facing many families including lack of food, shelter and financial means; Environmental Ownership which helps improve the quality of life in underserved communities;
Last year, Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter conducted more than 45 community services projects with the funds raised from the 9th Annual "WHITE PEARL AFFAIR"and other fundraisers.
Tickets are $25 for General Admission, $45 for VIP admission and $55 for VIP All Access. VIP guests will enjoy two separate VIP areas with dedicated bartenders and complimentary hors d'oeuvres.
Tickets can be purchased at www.TheWhitePearlAffair.eventbrite.com.
Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was chartered on June 26, 1976 and is the second oldest graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in the Metro Atlanta area. Since its chartering, Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter has grown from its original 22 charter members to a current working membership of over 350 members and has successfully rendered "Supreme Service" to their community. The DeKalb County chapter also provides additional community service and scholarships through their nonprofit 501(c)(3) Forever Pink Foundation, Inc., which was established in 1985, and has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships via their "Debutante Cotillion" held annually in March. For more information on Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter, please visit www.lambdaepsilonomega.com.
THUNDERIN' TAU Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was chartered on May 1, 1922 at Atlanta University for undergraduate men seeking membership into the fraternity. TAU Chapter holds the distinction as the only chapter in the illustrious history of the OMEGA to be an undergraduate chapter, intermediate chapter, and graduate chapter. The men of TAU Chapter work tirelessly in the Metro Atlanta community to educate, empower, and enrich their people through the Youth Leadership Academy offered through their non-profit High Aspirations Foundation, Inc. (HAFI), Spring Scholarship Extravaganza (SSE), annual TAU Open Golf Tournament, College Prep 101, annual Talent Hunt showcase, Georgia Hunger Coalition and Achievement Week food drives, Habitat for Humanity participation, voter registration drives, back-to-school book drives, fatherhood initiatives, health fairs, neighborhood clean-ups, and electronic waste collection and disposal. The proceeds from the 10th Annual WHITE PEARL AFFAIR will be used to ensure TAU Chapter maintains its exemplary record of service to the community and increases its annual scholarship awards to deserving college-bound seniors. Tax-deductible donations can be made to their charitable foundation, HAFI, at www.hafi.org. Please visit www.ThunderinTAU.com to learn more about this dynamic chapter.
Jewanna Gaither
***@lambdaepsilonomega.com
