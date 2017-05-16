 
May 2017





Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Provides Honeywell Thermostats

 
JUPITER, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- With warm afternoons and evenings once again a regular thing in South Florida, your air conditioning is probably on for the foreseeable future. However, we haven't quite reached the peak of the hot season yet, which means there is still time to get your unit inspected. If your system is showing any signs of issue, you should consider bringing in Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning to take a look. They want to make sure your a/c is ready to go, before the summer officially arrives.

Ewing Air offers a number of products, including Honeywell thermostats. These wi-fi thermostats can allow you to adjust the temperature of your home or office from anywhere. Your smartphone or tablet is the perfect place to control your heating and cooling! And, you can utilize the seven day programming setting, which allows you to set up different options for each day of the week.

Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
Source:Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
