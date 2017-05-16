 
May 2017





AAdvantage Insurance Group to Participate in Statewide Day of Giving

Illinois insurance agency to collect supplies for support dog charity
 
 
AAdvantage Insurance Group to Support Got Your Six Support Dogs
BELLEVILLE, Ill. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- AAdvantage Insurance Group is collecting donations to help Got Your Six Support Dogs on Fri., June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Donations ranging from dog food and bones to dog toiletries and crates will be accepted at AAdvantage Insurance Group's offices located at 2246 S. State Route 157 in Glen Carbon, Ill.  The collection is in conjunction with the first annual Statewide Day of Giving campaign hosted by Illinois Young Agents, which is part of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois.

Got Your Six Support Dogs is a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders who have risked their lives to serve their country.  The organization places trained Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) services dogs with those who need help healing from the psychological stress of war and duty.

AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in farm, commercial, home, auto and life insurance.  The agency serves clients in the Metro-East/St. Louis area, as well as throughout Illinois and Missouri.  AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about AAdvantage Insurance Group, call (618) 692-4440 or visit http://www.aadvantageins.net.

