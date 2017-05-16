 
Newhaven Court at Clearview to host 'Big Band Night'

Senior living community raffle-auction will benefit Alzheimer's Association
 
 
100 Newhaven Lane, Butler, Pa.
 
BUTLER, Pa. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The big band era will be back in the swing of things at Newhaven Court at Clearview.

    The senior living community will host a "Big Band Night" from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 23 with trumpet player Jim Cunningham and his orchestra providing entertainment. A raffle-auction will be held to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

   "We have held the 'Big Band' event in the past and enjoyed great success," said Gary Renwick, Executive Director at Newhaven Court at Clearview. "We had moved away from this event for a few years, but decided the time was right to bring back the 'Big Band Night.' The night is open to the Butler community and the surrounding region. We feel this is an opportunity to showcase our building, our team and all the amenities we offer."

    The gathering will include Hors d'oeuvres and a meat carving station as well as cocktails and desserts.

    Cunningham is a well-known musician in Butler County with a reputation for entertaining people with his big-band era repertoire. He fronts a 10-person ensemble.

    The night also will include the popular raffle-auction, which enables participants to purchase raffle tickets and enter them in a bid to win specific prizes.

    "Throughout the year, we focus all our efforts on raising money for the Alzheimer's Association," Renwick said. "Newhaven Court at Clearview has been a top contributor in Butler County over the last few years, and we would like to continue this streak."

    "This is a worthy cause and hits home for us because so many of our residents suffer from this debilitating disease," Renwick continued. "We could not think of a better way to combine live music, dance and good food while raising money and awareness for such an important cause."

    Those who wish to be a part of "Big Band Night" at Newhaven Court at Clearview should RSVP to 724.477.8701.

   Visit our website at http://www.integracare.com.

Media Contact
Stephanie Steiger, Director of Sales and Marketing
724.477.8701
***@integracare.com
