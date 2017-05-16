News By Tag
Flynn's, Fire Island Gets Ready For An Epic Memorial Day Weekend
One of Fire Island's Biggest Summer Hotspots Brings Everything from the Best LIVE Musical Acts to Amazing Food and Drinks, and Moonlit Dinner Cruises on the Great South Bay
Memorial Day Weekend at Flynn's:
Saturday, May 27th, 12:00PM - Flynn's MDW with DJ's PAIGE, CAMARDA, Party 105's Eddie Tegone, and Michael Anthony ($5 Miller Lite ALL DAY!)
Sunday, May 28th, 12:00PM - Flynn's MDW with King Wellington and the Earth People's Band and DJ Lomo ($4 Bud Light 1-2PM!)
Monday, May 29th, 12:00PM - Flynn's MDW with DJ Fotsbeats and King Wellington and the Earth People's Band (http://uid13737.fan-
A Fire Island staple, Flynn's in Ocean Bay Park encapsulates the definitive Summer experience combining restaurant/bar/
And with the Moon Chaser Boat Cruise out of Captree Boat Basin (http://uid13737.fan-
With so much to look forward to BEGINNING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND MAY 27TH, Flynn's is the go-to spot for the best events all Summer long at 1 Cayuga St, Ocean Bay Park, NY 11770!
CATCH THE FIRE ISLAND FERRY ALL SUMMER LONG TO OCEAN BAY PARK!
VISIT: http://uid13737.fan-
For More Information on Flynn's, FI and Upcoming Events VISIT: www.FlynnsFireIslandNY.com
OR
Facebook.com/
Instagram.com/
Twitter: @FlynnsFireIsle
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
