Flynn's, Fire Island Gets Ready For An Epic Memorial Day Weekend

One of Fire Island's Biggest Summer Hotspots Brings Everything from the Best LIVE Musical Acts to Amazing Food and Drinks, and Moonlit Dinner Cruises on the Great South Bay

-- May, 2017 (Fire Island, NY) -- In just a few weeks as Memorial Day Weekend floods Long Island's beaches, backyards, and the Great South Bay with thousands of folks ready to kick off the Summer, one of Fire Island's oldest and most popular mainstays--Flynn's (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1416021&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.flynnsfireislandny.com%2F) of Ocean Bay Park--will be ready for the festivities!With DJ PAIGE (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1416021&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdjpaige.com%2F), Party 105's Eddie Tegone (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1416021&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fparty105.com%2Four-jocks%2Feddie-tegone), and Michael Anthony set to kick off the fun on Saturday, May 27th, a few more of their MDW events to come!Memorial Day Weekend at Flynn's:Saturday, May 27th, 12:00PM - Flynn's MDW with DJ's PAIGE, CAMARDA, Party 105's Eddie Tegone, and Michael Anthony ($5 Miller Lite ALL DAY!)Sunday, May 28th, 12:00PM - Flynn's MDW with King Wellington and the Earth People's Band and DJ Lomo ($4 Bud Light 1-2PM!)Monday, May 29th, 12:00PM - Flynn's MDW with DJ Fotsbeats and King Wellington and the Earth People's Band ( http://uid13737.fan- send.com/l.php? cid=1416021&sid=26... ) ($4 Ladies Mimosa's 12-1PM, $4 Heineken Light 3-5PM!)A Fire Island staple, Flynn's in Ocean Bay Park encapsulates the definitive Summer experience combining restaurant/bar/marina into one of the biggest parties on the Great South Bay with waterfront dining, live music, and more!And with the Moon Chaser Boat Cruise out of Captree Boat Basin ( http://uid13737.fan- send.com/l.php? cid=1416021&sid=26... ), they offer a fully equipped cash bar and soul-soothing music for your cruising pleasure on the way across the bay. Don't spend just another night out, take an enjoyable cruise to Flynn's instead! Kick back and enjoy the summer breeze and magnificent sunsets on your way to this famous Fire Island landmark.With so much to look forward to BEGINNING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND MAY 27TH, Flynn's is the go-to spot for the best events all Summer long at 1 Cayuga St, Ocean Bay Park, NY 11770!CATCH THE FIRE ISLAND FERRY ALL SUMMER LONG TO OCEAN BAY PARK!VISIT: http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1416021&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2qTZp8rFor More Information on Flynn's, FI and Upcoming Events VISIT: www.FlynnsFireIslandNY.comORFacebook.com/FlynnsFireIslandInstagram.com/FlynnsFireIslandTwitter: @FlynnsFireIsleFor Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com