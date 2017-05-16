News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kelley Kronenberg Adds Two Attorneys to Miami Office
Mr. Bared focuses his practice on First Party Insurance Defense, Property and Casualty Claims, and Complex Commercial Construction Disputes. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, he worked as a Contract Attorney for a franchise litigation firm, assisting in all aspects of complex commercial litigation matters. Additionally, he gained experience in First Party property matters as a law clerk for a global law firm in Miami. He is a member of the Cuban American Bar Association and the Young Lawyers Division of The Florida Bar.
Mr. Bared earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington D.C. and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Mr. Bared is fluent in Spanish and is admitted to practice law in Florida.
Mr. Cespedes focuses his practice on First Party Insurance Defense, Property and Casualty Claims, and Complex Commercial Construction Disputes. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, he was an Associate Attorney for a civil litigation firm where he assisted in property insurance matters. His background also includes Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury, and Commercial Litigation matters. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the Palm Beach County Bar Association.
Mr. Cespedes earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Florida International University and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. He is fluent in Spanish and is admitted to practice law in Florida.
###
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
Contact
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse