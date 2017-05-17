News By Tag
BizLibrary, a Leader in Online Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for June Webinars
The Expert Presenter calendar is full this month with three returning experts: Lisa Bodell, Lori Kleiman and Eve Ash. Lisa Bodell, CEO of futurethink, will be presenting on how to remove complexity from organizational processes for a more streamlined and innovative business. Lori Kleiman, HR consultant and expert, will discuss 6 relevant HR issues that should be top of mind for businesses.
The topic of building a learning culture for improved creativity and collaboration in the workplace will be presented by Eve Ash, business strategist and speaker.
These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.
June Webinar Schedule:
Wednesday, June 7: Killing Complexity: How to Embrace Simplification and Get to the Work That Matterspresented by Lisa Bodell.
Tuesday, June 13: Compliance Conundrum: 6 HR Issues Every Business Needs to Be On Top Ofpresented by Lori Kleiman.
Wednesday, June 21: Build a Culture to Encourage Learning, Creativity and Collaboration, presented by Eve Ash.
Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page here:https://www.bizlibrary.com/
"We're very grateful to have close partnerships with experts like Lisa, Lori and Eve, since their knowledge and experience have proven many times to benefit our audience," said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "The topics lined up for these June webinars are all timely and will certainly address current challenges within the HR and Learning & Development fields."
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
