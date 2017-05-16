 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Third Annual Summer Dream Helps Fulfill End-of- Life Dreams for Terminally-Ill Young Adults

Annual event supports Dream Foundation's mission of touching lives, meeting essential needs and providing inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life
 
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, will host its third annual Summer Dream fundraiser - a fresh, summer-themed fashion show and cocktail party benefiting Dreamers ages 18 to 40 – at Nesbitt Estate in Carpinteria on June 3 from 4pm – 7pm. This year's Summer Dream will include a fashion show featuring Calypso St. Barth and local designers Catherine Gee, K. Frank, Lole, Miller's Oath, Rocha Swim, and Tropical Affair.  The evening will feature a live performance by Brandi Lentini, special appearances by local best-selling authors, The Double Energy Twin and Judi & Shari Zucker, and complimentary offerings courtesy of Patron Tequila, Summerland Winery, Topa Topa, Heat Culinary, and Rori's Artisanal Creamery. KEYT-TV's Chief Meteorologist and long-time Dream Foundation supporter, Alan Rose will delight as emcee once again.

The evening will also include a raffle, silent auction, and entertainment by Aqualillies, the synchronized swimming group. Tickets for Summer Dream are available for purchase at http://dreamfoundation.org/summerdream for $100 each.

"Summer Dream is a wonderful event to educate our local community about our mission, goals, and most importantly our Dreamers," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer."Many are surprised to learn that almost 20 percent of our Dreamers are between the ages of 18 and 40. We hope this illumination will lead to a greater understanding and urgency to support Dream Foundation and final Dreams that are providing inspiration, comfort and closure to thousands each year."

The event is made possible through the generous support and dedication of this year's Event Chair Arlene Montesano. Summer Dream recognizes its Golden Sponsors Belle & Daniel Cohen, The Little One Foundation, Hutton Parker Foundation, Soogie & Don Kang and Jim Nigro, Shine Sponsors: Eric Early, Nina & Eric Phillips, Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught, and Sun Potion, Copper Sponsors: Alex M. Early, Chris Lancashire, andThe Early Air Way, Aqua Sponsors: Ann & Richard Schoenberg, B-low The Belt,The Grokenberger Family and Hollye & Jeff Jacobs and Event Sponsors: Aqualillies, Blue Star Parking, Heat Culinary, Ursula & Pat Nesbitt, Patron Tequila, Summerland Winery, and Sun Potion.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of Summer Dream will be allocated to fulfill the Dreams of terminally-ill young adults, 18-40 years old.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
dani@dreamfoundation.org
Click to Share