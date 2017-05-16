News By Tag
Third Annual Summer Dream Helps Fulfill End-of- Life Dreams for Terminally-Ill Young Adults
Annual event supports Dream Foundation's mission of touching lives, meeting essential needs and providing inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life
The evening will also include a raffle, silent auction, and entertainment by Aqualillies, the synchronized swimming group. Tickets for Summer Dream are available for purchase at http://dreamfoundation.org/
"Summer Dream is a wonderful event to educate our local community about our mission, goals, and most importantly our Dreamers," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer."Many are surprised to learn that almost 20 percent of our Dreamers are between the ages of 18 and 40. We hope this illumination will lead to a greater understanding and urgency to support Dream Foundation and final Dreams that are providing inspiration, comfort and closure to thousands each year."
The event is made possible through the generous support and dedication of this year's Event Chair Arlene Montesano. Summer Dream recognizes its Golden Sponsors Belle & Daniel Cohen, The Little One Foundation, Hutton Parker Foundation, Soogie & Don Kang and Jim Nigro, Shine Sponsors: Eric Early, Nina & Eric Phillips, Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught, and Sun Potion, Copper Sponsors: Alex M. Early, Chris Lancashire, andThe Early Air Way, Aqua Sponsors: Ann & Richard Schoenberg, B-low The Belt,The Grokenberger Family and Hollye & Jeff Jacobs and Event Sponsors: Aqualillies, Blue Star Parking, Heat Culinary, Ursula & Pat Nesbitt, Patron Tequila, Summerland Winery, and Sun Potion.
One hundred percent of the proceeds of Summer Dream will be allocated to fulfill the Dreams of terminally-ill young adults, 18-40 years old.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
Contact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
