May 2017
Alliance Technologies LLC Continues to Improve High Quality Help Desk with New Staff Addition

New hire is a strategic move that will allow Alliance to achieve their goal of providing the best customer centric IT support in St. Louis.
 
 
ST. LOUIS - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Alliance Technologies LLC is always striving to provide the highest levels of products and services to its clients. Today the firm announced it has made another enhancement in its fast response help desk team with the addition of Alan Riedisser who will serve as a Help Desk Analyst.

Riedisser has over 20 years of experience in information technology and will assist Alliance clients with IT and network management solutions to maintain optimal business success.

"The addition of Alan Riedisser is a strategic move that will allow us to achieve our goal of providing the best customer centric IT support in St. Louis. Ultimately, our team is laser focused on becoming recognized as the best IT Firm in the region. To achieve those ends, we must raise the standard of 1st and 2nd level support from what most customers are used to receiving from others in the industry. When you call us for support, you should feel like your speaking with a co-worker and not an outsourced IT provider," said Jared Peno, Partner and Chief Operating Officer.

"Alliance is dedicated to the success of our clients and we have cultivated a company culture that reflects those values. Experienced professionals like Alan are hand-picked to strengthen our mission and drive our company to greater success," Peno said.

Recognized for its high quality of services, Alliance Technologies has been named to the list of Top IT Firms in St. Louis for several consecutive years by Small Business Monthly. The magazine also recognized Alliance as a Future 50 company to watch, a Best In Reliability firm, and James Canada, Managing Partner/CEO, was also named to the prestigious list of Top 100 Business People in St. Louis.

ABOUT ALLIANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, staffing and consulting solutions.  They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable.  Alliance Technologies understands their clients need to maintain a predictable IT cost structure.  Their managed services approach allows your business to focus on driving revenue rather than managing technology. Alliance Technologies works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence.  The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit http://alliancetechnologiesllc.com or call 314-219-7887.
Source:Alliance Technologies LLC
