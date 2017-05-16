Work Smarter, Not Harder On Your SMB

When you're pouring everything, you've got into growing your business, the administrative necessities of daily operations can drag you down.

-- When you're pouring everything, you've got into growing your business, the administrative necessities of daily operations can drag you down. You and your business should consider taking advantage of QuickBooks Online to ease the time necessary for bookkeeping tasks.QuickBooks Online offers users access to accounting software on a subscription basis. What this means is that, once you've paid for your subscription, you can access your software from anywhere with an Internet connection, even your mobile phone. Doing so frees you—and your employees—from being chained to a desktop version of your accounting software.Besides the freedom offered by cloud-based accounting software, migrating your finances to the cloud now means that you're going to be ahead of the curve as software manufacturers increasingly phase out more cumbersome and less-profitable desktop versions of the software.Cloud-based accounting software makes aspects of your business operations easierExamples include:Many people work remotely. Cloud-based accounting software enables a distributed workforce. Access the software from wherever employees are working to ensure that all information entered is correct and timely.With QuickBooks, Online, it's easy to locate disbursements when a vendor or supplier has questions about payment. With all information, readily accessible, staying on top of invoices and bills is easier for everyone involved.Cloud-based accounting software makes staying on top of cash flow, cash position, receivables, and payables easier than traditional accounting software. With updated information, available, you can make better real-time financial decisions.Many cloud-based accounting software options can integrate securely with other apps, making bookkeeping easier to manage.Giving your accountant access to your QuickBooks online file saves the hassle and difficulties in transferring files back and forth and having multiple versions of your accounting records out there. Online QuickBooks allows your accountant to update the live file in real time giving you access to the most complete, accurate and current information to run your business. Working with QuickBooks Online can ensure that your bookkeeping is as turnkey as possible—saving you time for business operations that you're genuinely passionate about.Are you looking for guidance to migrating your accounting and financial workflows to the cloud? At McClure Inserra, CPA's, we have over 30 years' experience in helping small and mid-sized businesses handle their accounting needs so their businesses can grow and thrive. Contact us to talk about how we can help you, too.