News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Work Smarter, Not Harder On Your SMB
When you're pouring everything, you've got into growing your business, the administrative necessities of daily operations can drag you down.
QuickBooks Online offers users access to accounting software on a subscription basis. What this means is that, once you've paid for your subscription, you can access your software from anywhere with an Internet connection, even your mobile phone. Doing so frees you—and your employees—from being chained to a desktop version of your accounting software.
Besides the freedom offered by cloud-based accounting software, migrating your finances to the cloud now means that you're going to be ahead of the curve as software manufacturers increasingly phase out more cumbersome and less-profitable desktop versions of the software.
Cloud-based accounting software makes aspects of your business operations easier immediately.
Examples include:
#1: Provide organized, easy access for your workforce—from anywhere, anytime.
Many people work remotely. Cloud-based accounting software enables a distributed workforce. Access the software from wherever employees are working to ensure that all information entered is correct and timely.
#2: Easily locate, reference, and verify invoices.
With QuickBooks, Online, it's easy to locate disbursements when a vendor or supplier has questions about payment. With all information, readily accessible, staying on top of invoices and bills is easier for everyone involved.
#3: View and reconcile information in real time.
Cloud-based accounting software makes staying on top of cash flow, cash position, receivables, and payables easier than traditional accounting software. With updated information, available, you can make better real-time financial decisions.
#4: Easily integrate your accounting software with other app platforms.
Many cloud-based accounting software options can integrate securely with other apps, making bookkeeping easier to manage.
#5: Streamline your regular accounting duties.
Giving your accountant access to your QuickBooks online file saves the hassle and difficulties in transferring files back and forth and having multiple versions of your accounting records out there. Online QuickBooks allows your accountant to update the live file in real time giving you access to the most complete, accurate and current information to run your business. Working with QuickBooks Online can ensure that your bookkeeping is as turnkey as possible—saving you time for business operations that you're genuinely passionate about.
Are you looking for guidance to migrating your accounting and financial workflows to the cloud? At McClure Inserra, CPA's, we have over 30 years' experience in helping small and mid-sized businesses handle their accounting needs so their businesses can grow and thrive. Contact us to talk about how we can help you, too.
http://www.micpa.com/
Contact
Chris McClure
***@micpa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse