Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. pledges over $500,000 to RSRT's Roadmap to a Cure
In March, the Rett Syndrome Research Trust announced Roadmap to a Cure, the first-ever multi-year plan to advance towards a cure for Rett Syndrome with four curative approaches that have been prioritized, with gene therapy as the lead program. The roadmap clearly illustrates the work to be done and the prioritization and funding needed based upon cutting-edge research projects RSRT supports globally. Girl Power 2 Cure is proud to be supporting Roadmap to a Cure with a pledge at the Groundbreaker level over the next 3 years.
Roger Brooks, GP2C COO shares, "We are proud of the longstanding partnership we have with RSRT and their unwavering commitment to funding innovative research on behalf of those impacted by Rett Syndrome. The Girl Power 2 Cure Team is dedicated to fulfilling our Groundbreaker pledge and will be working across the globe to educate our communities, markets, donors and families about the urgency we have to move the science forward at the pace we need to create positive impact for girls and women worldwide."
Monica Coenraads, RSRT Founder shares, "We are delighted and grateful to have this generous commitment of support from Girl Power 2 Cure. RSRT's research plan, Roadmap to a Cure, is bolstered and informed by scientific data and knowledge and by a thorough analysis of the Rett research field. Our goal isn't incremental symptom improvement;
Roger continues, "For the last ten years, Girl Power 2 Cure has inspired a movement in the Rett Syndrome community and beyond through family support, fundraising events and activities, advocacy, education and nearly $1.5MM in funding to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust. We have a simple belief - that girls losing the ability to walk, speak or use their hands for a lifetime is unacceptable. We are determined to get there - together."
Pam Maxwell, GP2C Board Chair shares, "Our leadership team is excited to hear of the ongoing progress RSRT is making towards a cure and we are proud to be supporting an organization that we feel confident will deliver positive impact for all those we support."
About Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females. Every 90 minutes another little girl is born "normal," only to be robbed of her ability to speak, walk, crawl, and use her hands typically between the ages of 1 and 3. Complications include seizures, sudden death in their sleep and scoliosis.
Rett Syndrome is caused by a single spontaneous gene mutation that any baby girl has an equal chance of acquiring. It is considered one of the most physically disabling neurological disorders and is as prevalent as Cystic Fibrosis, ALS and Huntington's Disease. There is no treatment, but in 2007 researchers proved in the lab that Rett Syndrome can be reversed, giving it the potential to be the first curable neurological disorder and playing a key role in understanding other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Schizophrenia and Parkinson's.
About Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc.
Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to providing family support, education and raising awareness about Rett Syndrome, a devastating neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects girls. A portion of funds raised for Girl Power 2 Cure also go to RSRT in support of its mission to make Rett the first neurological disorder that can be cured. Girl Power 2 Cure supports families and volunteers in the planning and implementation of events and programs that raise awareness and funds for Rett Syndrome research, as well as support with fundraising help and education and awareness tools. Our inspiration is our flower: always in bloom with hope and positive energy, ready to grow anywhere there is someone ready to join in our mission. For more information, visit us at http://www.girlpower2cure.org.
About RSRT
RSRT is a 501c3 nonprofit launched in 2008 to drive research toward a cure for Rett Syndrome and related MECP2 disorders. The mission is urgent: 15,000 girls and women in the United States and 350,000 globally live with the agonizing symptoms of Rett Syndrome. RSRT funds more research than any other Rett organization in the U.S. and abroad. Since 2008, RSRT has awarded $42 million to research. As one of the few neurological disorders to show dramatic symptom reversal in mice, Rett Syndrome has attracted unprecedented interest from university and pharmaceutical scientists.Through innovative research and constant engagement with scientists, clinicians, industry, investors and affected families, RSRT is at the epicenter of this activity. We believe Rett Syndrome can be cured, but time matters. A rigorous, coordinated, and agile research agenda will get us there as quickly as possible. Our ultimate goal is to become obsolete – by finding a cure.
