Rock'n Blues Concert Series on June 10th, 2017 Welcomes PLAYER
Tonight,exclusive interivew with Peter Beckett debus on iHeart Radio/Yachtrock Radio with host Eddie Ganz. 9pm /EST 6pm/PST Www.Wfdu.Fm Hd1 streaming worldwide.
*VIP includes premium seating 1st four rows, VIP Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and soft beverages
Where: Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 *Free Parking*
(Huntington Beach) Rock'n Blues Concert Series kicks off summer when DIANE & The DEDUCTIBLES host PLAYER, masters of blue-eyed soul and yacht rock. Featuring founders Peter Beckett and Ronn Moss; Buster Akrey, Rob Math and special guest drummer, long-time friend Burleigh Drummond (from AMBROSIA) This event is PLAYER's final US show of summer 2017 before they head out for international touring. Tonight, May 22nd the exclusive interivew with Peter Beckett debus on iHeart Radio/Yachtrock Radio with host Eddie Ganz. 9pm /EST 6pm/PST Www.Wfdu.Fm Hd1 streaming worldwide.
Diane Adams, series producer and Diane & The Deductibles lead singer, is a strong advocate supporting the music industry. She developed this series in June 2014 especially for the OC community, at the Huntington Beach Library Theater. Diane, a former member of The Huntington Beach Library Patrons Foundation as well as many other Huntington Beach community groups, initiated the Children's wing expansion that included this library theater. The theater is an intimate 319-seat setting with perfect sight lines and acoustics. More than a concert, the Rock'n Blues Concert Series offers a total music lover experience in a scenic venue, Red Carpet photos opportunities all evening long, food and drink and everyone is an invited guest for the After Show/ Meet 'n Greet with the bands.
PLAYER, was formed in 1977 by UK native Peter Beckett who came to the U.S. after playing for years in the popular English band, PALADIN. The band was born at a chance meeting between Peter and J.C. Crowley when they met at a classic Hollywood White Party and were the only two dressed in jeans and t-shirts. Ronn Moss (https://ronnsgarage.com/)
To get noticed, they did it the rock 'n roll brick and mortar way – they played LA clubs and bars, went around to producers' offices to play live, hauling their own gear. The band's theory was that "a demo tape can be thrown on a shelf and forgotten, where as a live band wouldn't fit. This focus served them well and before long they were signed by legend Robert Stigwood of RSO Records. Their first gig was opening for Gino Vanelli; next they went out with Boz Scaggs and it was during this tour that 'Baby Come Back' charted number one on Billboard and internationally for 35 weeks.
They continued to tour arenas in the classic Bill Graham-promoter style, with everyone from Eric Clapton on his Slow Hand Tour, to Heart, Little River Band and Kenny Loggins. They also worked on their own projects, each of them having successful careers in everything from film/TV scoring, producing, music software to soap opera stardom (Ronn Moss: Bold & The Beautiful for 20 years)
1995 was the first time Peter and Ronn performed again as PLAYER (http://www.insurance-
