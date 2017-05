Bull Realty Brokers $16.8 Million Medical Office Building in Athens, GA

The Exchange

-- Paul Zeman, President of Healthcare Real Estate Services at Bull Realty, brokered the sale of "The Exchange," two identical medical office buildings totaling 61,203 SF in Athens, GA. The sale closed on May 18, 2017 for $16.8 million.The Exchange was built in 2007 by Bell Harrison Development. St. Mary's Healthcare System occupies all of Building 300 and the majority of the space in Building 200. Services at this location include full modality outpatient diagnostic imaging, wellness, cardiology, neurology, and endocrinology. Other tenants include Athens Dentistry for Children and Athens Oconee Dentistry at the Exchange.Paul Zeman represented the sellers in this transaction, 316, LLC and Exchange Building 300, LLC.The buyer was American Healthcare Investors, LLC/ Griffin American Healthcare REIT."Off campus MOB's with hospital sponsorship like these are gaining in popularity with investors and serve residents in the community with an outstanding service," said Zeman.Healthcare Real Estate Services (www.HealthcareRealEstateServices.com ( http://healthcarerealestateservices.com/ )) are specialty brokers with Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com), a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in nine states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts the nationally-syndicated Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com). The popular weekly show is broadcast on radio stations nationwide, iTunes, YouTube and CREshow.com.