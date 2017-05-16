News By Tag
Bull Realty Brokers $16.8 Million Medical Office Building in Athens, GA
The Exchange was built in 2007 by Bell Harrison Development. St. Mary's Healthcare System occupies all of Building 300 and the majority of the space in Building 200. Services at this location include full modality outpatient diagnostic imaging, wellness, cardiology, neurology, and endocrinology. Other tenants include Athens Dentistry for Children and Athens Oconee Dentistry at the Exchange.
Paul Zeman represented the sellers in this transaction, 316, LLC and Exchange Building 300, LLC.
The buyer was American Healthcare Investors, LLC/ Griffin American Healthcare REIT.
"Off campus MOB's with hospital sponsorship like these are gaining in popularity with investors and serve residents in the community with an outstanding service," said Zeman.
Healthcare Real Estate Services
