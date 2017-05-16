News By Tag
Telliant Systems Celebrates its 7th Anniversary Delivering Application Development Services Globally
Telliant Systems provides best-in-class application and managed services and market leadership through demonstrated commitment to deliver results oriented technology services to its customers.
Seven years ago, Telliant Systems' co-founders Seth Narayanan and Kathleen Narayanan, serial entrepreneurs, set out to build a company focused on delivering top-notch software development outsourcing services, a company that understands first-hand how important delivering 100% customer success would be the building block of their new venture.
Today, Telliant's innovative solutions power the latest healthcare, financial and education, logistics, and media products. The latest software designed, development and deployed by a tightly integrated adaptable team of software development, testing and business analyst professionals. With a keen focus on timelines and quality while lowering costs for our clients through dramatic gains in productivity from Telliant's professional resources. Telliant's clients continue to lead their prospective markets with their products and services.
Chief Executive Officer Seth Narayanan said, "Telliant's 7th anniversary is a milestone we are pleased to announce and celebrate. Over the past seven years, we've been successful in assisting our healthcare, financial and other industry clients with building innovative products. We look forward to empowering our client's visions with the resources they need to achieve an unprecedented level of technical sophistication. We set the bar only by what we believe defines greatness. I am immensely proud to be leading a team of people who strive for perfection every day and relentlessly work to build the best software in the world and deliver incredible service to our clients."
Vice President of Global Delivery, Ramkumar R.N. said "Seven years ago, we launched Telliant with the mindset to create a successful software development firm and attract the best and brightest professionals in the industry by building superior applications, fostering collaboration and innovation by committing to a standard of excellence for our clients and ourselves. Telliant has demonstrated this over the last seven years and looks forward to continuing that culture of innovation and the pursuit of excellence."
Co-Founder Kathleen Narayanan added, "To Telliant's employees and clients, current and future, it has been a wonderful seven years of achievements. I thank you for your dedication and loyalty to Telliant Systems and our commitment of achieving excellence. We've done amazing things together, but the best is still yet to come."
About Telliant Systems
Telliant Systems is a leader in outsourced technology and consulting services. Founded in 2010 by experts in computer science and enterprise software development, the company's headquarters is located in Alpharetta, Georgia with a development center in Chennai, India. Telliant offers a full range of services to customs globally. Telliant offers diverse selection of custom software development services, such as application development, software testing and validation, performance analysis and software tuning. Telliant Systems' services are available for a variety of software platforms, including Microsoft .NET, Java/2EE, utilizing a range of open source technologies such as Linux, PHP, MySQL. Expert teams are available for development on mobile platforms including iOS development and Android development. Telliant clients benefit from working with a multi-disciplined team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering results. More information on Telliant Systems' services is available at http://www.telliant.com.
