 
News By Tag
* Brazil Holidays
* Latin America Holidays
* Tailor Made Holidays
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Basingstoke
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Fleewinter in Samba Mood as it Launches Brazil!

Fleewinter has just launched the latest programme of its concierge-style, tailor-made holidays: Brazil!
 
 
Statue of Christ The Redeemer
Statue of Christ The Redeemer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brazil Holidays
Latin America Holidays
Tailor Made Holidays

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Basingstoke - Hampshire - England

Subject:
Products

BASINGSTOKE, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Fleewinter has declared itself a genuine global tour operator with its first venture into South America with the launch of a new and exciting programme to Brazil.

The largest country in South America and fifth largest in the world, Brazil is one of the most diverse tourist destinations on earth, brimming with rivers, mountains, lakes, sand-dunes, islands, forests, wetlands, canyons and more.  It is also a year-round destination, when even in the 'winter' it is warm enough to take a dip.

No trip to Brazil is complete without a visit to Rio – famous for its annual carnival, Christ the Redeemer statue, Copacabana Beach and more recently host to the Olympics – but it should also act as a spring board to the multitude of wonders that this colourful country offers visitors.

Here are some examples of Fleewinter's Destination Expert Elena Skalovskaia's recommended itineraries, though they can all be tailor-made depending on personal requirements…

Classic Brazil (http://www.fleewinter.com/brazil/classic-brazil/): 14 days from £2970 per person

The ultimate two-week introduction to this colourful destination, highlights of the Classic Brazil itinerary include a tour of Rio, the Iguazu Falls and the National Park, the Amazonia Rainforest at Manaus (with optional activities including canoe safaris, piranha fishing and jungle treks) and the city of Salvador. The trip ends with three days relaxing at a beach resort where you can simply chill, or choose to be active by indulging in watersports, or learning about local conservation projects along the Bahian coast where you can learn about turtles, sea horses, whales and dolphins.

Route of Emotions (http://www.fleewinter.com/brazil/the-route-of-emotions/): Nine days from £1445 per person

The top part of the north-east of Brazil is filled with outstanding natural beauty. Nestled between Lencois Maranhenses and Jericoacoara, this has famously been coined the 'Route of Emotions'. The region offers a combination of rustic and luxury accommodation, complimented by some of the most sensational scenery. There is an airport at each end of the route, one in Sao Luis and one in Fortaleza – so the trip can be enjoyed either way around.

Waterfalls & Architecture (http://www.fleewinter.com/brazil/waterfalls-and-architect...): 10 days from £1555 pp

Whilst Iguazu Falls in the South of Brazil are world famous, the lesser-known (and visited) 'The Land of Waterfalls', otherwise known as the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, is well worth discovering.  It is conveniently located close to Brasilia (the capital city), yet feels rustic and untouched.  The 10-day Waterfalls & Architecture tour is also a great option for those who are interested in meeting indigenous communities, learning about architecture, and natural spectacles.

All Fleewinter trip prices are based on two people sharing a room and include boutique accommodation, some meals (as per each itinerary), private transfers, all entrance fees with service of English speaking guide for excursions.  Flights extra (bookable, fully bonded through Fleewinter).

To see Fleewinter's complete Brazil programme in detail, click here (http://www.fleewinter.com/brazil/).

For further information, call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR, 01256 357696
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Source:Fleewinter
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Brazil Holidays, Latin America Holidays, Tailor Made Holidays
Industry:Travel
Location:Basingstoke - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Travel Dog PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share