Fleewinter in Samba Mood as it Launches Brazil!
Fleewinter has just launched the latest programme of its concierge-style, tailor-made holidays: Brazil!
The largest country in South America and fifth largest in the world, Brazil is one of the most diverse tourist destinations on earth, brimming with rivers, mountains, lakes, sand-dunes, islands, forests, wetlands, canyons and more. It is also a year-round destination, when even in the 'winter' it is warm enough to take a dip.
No trip to Brazil is complete without a visit to Rio – famous for its annual carnival, Christ the Redeemer statue, Copacabana Beach and more recently host to the Olympics – but it should also act as a spring board to the multitude of wonders that this colourful country offers visitors.
Here are some examples of Fleewinter's Destination Expert Elena Skalovskaia's recommended itineraries, though they can all be tailor-made depending on personal requirements…
Classic Brazil (http://www.fleewinter.com/
The ultimate two-week introduction to this colourful destination, highlights of the Classic Brazil itinerary include a tour of Rio, the Iguazu Falls and the National Park, the Amazonia Rainforest at Manaus (with optional activities including canoe safaris, piranha fishing and jungle treks) and the city of Salvador. The trip ends with three days relaxing at a beach resort where you can simply chill, or choose to be active by indulging in watersports, or learning about local conservation projects along the Bahian coast where you can learn about turtles, sea horses, whales and dolphins.
Route of Emotions (http://www.fleewinter.com/
The top part of the north-east of Brazil is filled with outstanding natural beauty. Nestled between Lencois Maranhenses and Jericoacoara, this has famously been coined the 'Route of Emotions'. The region offers a combination of rustic and luxury accommodation, complimented by some of the most sensational scenery. There is an airport at each end of the route, one in Sao Luis and one in Fortaleza – so the trip can be enjoyed either way around.
Waterfalls & Architecture (http://www.fleewinter.com/
Whilst Iguazu Falls in the South of Brazil are world famous, the lesser-known (and visited) 'The Land of Waterfalls', otherwise known as the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, is well worth discovering. It is conveniently located close to Brasilia (the capital city), yet feels rustic and untouched. The 10-day Waterfalls & Architecture tour is also a great option for those who are interested in meeting indigenous communities, learning about architecture, and natural spectacles.
All Fleewinter trip prices are based on two people sharing a room and include boutique accommodation, some meals (as per each itinerary), private transfers, all entrance fees with service of English speaking guide for excursions. Flights extra (bookable, fully bonded through Fleewinter).
To see Fleewinter's complete Brazil programme in detail, click here (http://www.fleewinter.com/
For further information, call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com)
