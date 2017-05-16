Premio Foods Acquires Local NJ Sausage Company

Premio continues its expansion with acquisition of Appetito Provision Co., Inc.

Contact

Jared Rakotci

***@premiofoods.com Jared Rakotci

End

-- Premio Foods, Inc. has announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Appetito Provision Co., Inc., located in Union City, NJ, effective May 12, 2017."One of Premio's business strategies continues to be the pursuit of new business acquisition opportunities – those that are consistent with our business interests and present prospects for growth and profitability. I am pleased to report that we have been successful in identifying such an opportunity."- Marc Cinque, President of Premio Foods, Inc.Headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ, Premio Foods has been passionately making fine Italian sausage for over four decades.The acquisition will provide Premio Foods with an additional manufacturing facility as well as offer new growth opportunities in the foodservice industry. Furthermore, all former Appetito employees will be joining the Premio staff at the Union City facility.About Premio Foods, Inc.:Premio Foods, a traditional and family-run business, is one of the nation's largest sausage producers. For over 40 years Premio has provided quality sausages for all occasions. Premio's line of sausage products, which include pork, chicken, and turkey sausage, are available at your local grocery store. The perfect blend of butcher quality meat, seasoning and spice sets Premio apart; THE WAY SAUSAGE SHOULD BE. Please visit www.premiofoods.com for the latest news and updates regarding the Premio brand.