NAI Robert Lynn Helps Relocate American Paint Horse Association National Headquarters to Stockyards
New facility will double as corporate office and retail storefront
The APHA will move its 45-member staff from its 40,000 square-foot office building at 2800 Meacham Road in Fort Worth to the 11,252 square-foot build-to-suit Horse and Mule barns. The building was constructed in 1912 and will double as its corporate office and a retail shop in the heart of the Stockyards. This area of the Stockyards is scheduled for a $50 million restoration project.
"When we heard about Stockyards Heritage's redevelopment plans, we seized the opportunity to move our office," said Billy Smith, executive director for the APHA. "We are excited to be part of all that is taking place in the redevelopment of Fort Worth's jewel and believe our new location will continue to foster new member interest when they walk by and see all that is happening here."
The new APHA headquarters sits in a prime location within walking distance to the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Hyatt Place, Stockyards Hotel, Cowtown Coliseum and Stockyards Station. The front and focal point of the building will include APHA's Legacy of Culture bronze horse sculpture that was created when APHA moved into its original space in 1999. The space itself will include private offices, open work stations, a conference room and phone rooms, with a rustic-modern finish-out. Reclaimed wood and concrete floors, concrete columns, wood plank ceilings, steel, tectum panels for noise control, will contribute to the office's western culture as well as accent walls, leather and graphics incorporated into the design.
"I worked with Billy when he moved into APHA's first home in Meacham Boulevard in 1999 and I'm thrilled to partner with him on this exciting new chapter," said Power. "This is a timely and strategic opportunity for the organization and I look forward to the continued growth not only in their retail sector but also in membership and involvement."
Stockyards Heritage Development, a joint venture of Majestic Realty Co. and Hickman Companies, will begin the first phase of its $200M development later this year. Phase One plans include 175,000 square feet of shops, food and beverage, and creative office space that creates a distinctive cultural landmark reflective of other cities such as the San Antonio River Walk.
VLK Architects is handling architecture and interior design.
For additional information about APHA's relocation to the Fort Worth Stockyards or leasing information for Meacham Boulevard, contact Colt Power with NAI Robert Lynn (http://www.robertlynn.com/
About NAI Robert Lynn
NAI Robert Lynn specializes in providing commercial brokerage and consulting services including tenant representation and owner representation for office, industrial and retail properties, property management, investment sales and purchases. The company has been ranked in the top five of the Costar ranking of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) brokerage firms based on commercial square footage leased every year since the rankings began. NAI Robert Lynn has been providing its clients with superior service and market knowledge of the DFW area for 55 years. This is evidenced by the 2016 results, closing 917 transactions totaling more than 31 million square feet, and managing more than 6 million square feet of commercial properties. To learn more, visit www.robertlynn.com.
About the American Paint Horse Association
The American Paint Horse Association is the world's second-largest international equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded. APHA's mission is to inspire, nurture, promote and provide meaningful experiences to generations interested in preserving the versatile Paint Horse.
About Stockyards Heritage
Stockyards Heritage — the result of the long-term and visionary relationship of the Hickman family and Majestic Realty — was created with one goal in mind: to preserve, protect, enhance and engage the Fort Worth Stockyards, which serves as the heart of the city for locals and tourists alike. The 70-acre development maintains the Stockyards rich cultural history, architecture and sense of civic pride in a pedestrian-friendly community that features the region's premier western shopping, dining and entertainment.
