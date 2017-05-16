 
United States Virtual Reality Headsets Market Anticipated to Grow at a Notable CAGR by 2022

 
 
Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Virtual Reality (VR) headsets are used in varying applications and the introduction of VR in more fields has yielded the positive market growth for Virtual Reality at the global level. Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently analyzed the VR market for the U.S. in depth and has detailed it in the report titled as "United States Virtual Reality Headsets Market Report 2017", updated to its vast database. The provided researched report is an analyzed overview of the Virtual reality headset market in the U.S. based on various market factors which evaluates a positive CAGR for the forecasted period 2017-2022.

A virtual reality headset offers virtual reality (not real) for the applicant. Being widely used in computer games, simulators and trainers it is gaining immense popularity. Some VR headsets also have eye- tracking sensors and gaming controllers for better usability.

The report starts with the virtual reality headsets overview with a brief description of the product and its scope. Further, the report is segmented by product category/type, application, and regions. The VR products are compared by type for 2012-2022 and evaluated by market share for 2016. The product type featured in the study are Augmented VR, Immersive VR, Distributed VR and Others.


Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1069279

The United States Virtual Reality headsets market is also categorized by market size and share for Application/End Users, with the main application varying from Games, Film and Television and Others. The study has also split the U.S. Virtual Reality headsets market into various regions; the main regions targeted in the report are- The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South and The Midwest. The provided regions are evaluated and compared to sales, revenue, market share and average price from 2012-2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/united-states-virtual-reality-headsets-market-report-2017-report.html

The researched study has listed and profiled the U.S. Virtual Reality Headsets suppliers by basic information, manufacturing base, competitors, product category, and application & specification; the main players/suppliers discussed in the research are Sony PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, LG, Samsung Gear VR, Microsoft HoloLens, FOVE VR, Zeiss VR, One, Avegant Glyph, Razer OSVR, Google Cardboard and Freefly VR headset. The study also featured the various factors detailing Virtual Reality headsets manufacturing cost. Along with the above, the Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, development buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders list and finally market effect factors are also discussed for complete and precise market overview of the Virtual reality headset market in the United States.

About Market Research Hub:

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074 (tel:15186212074)
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

