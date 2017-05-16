 
News By Tag
* Wrestling
* Olympics
* Youth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Beat The Streets Wrestling Presents Annual Awards At Annual Benefit; $1.2 Million Raised

Area Youths Honored At May 17 Event Following 'East Meets West' Wrestling Event Featuring Olympic Gold Medalists Helen Maroulis, Kyle Snyder, Jordan Burroughs in Times Square
 
 
BTS 2017 Youth Match, credit Robert Preston
BTS 2017 Youth Match, credit Robert Preston
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Wrestling
* Olympics
* Youth

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Seven area student-athletes and five coaches were honored Wednesday night at the annual Beat the Streets benefit, following the freestyle matches in Times Square that afternoon and evening. A total of $1.2 million was raised for the organization, which works directly with the New York City Department of Education in a public-private partnership to bring the life changing sport of wrestling to over 3,000 New York City student-athletes to help them achieve their personal and athletic goals.

The winners are:

Student-Athletes:

• Junior League Girls Wrestler of the Year: Alessandra Elliott, Tottenville
• Junior League Boys Wrestler of the Year: Wilver Mariano-Peralta, MS 129
• Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Amna Eldawaity, Bronx Studio
• Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Joseph DiForte, Petrides
• GRIT Award: Yonefry Polanco, Dewitt-Clinton
• LADY LIBERTY Award: Pearl Fletcher, Harry S Truman
• ATLAS Award and Become Your Own Dream Scholarship Winner: Brandon Nunez, John Bowne

Coaches:

• Junior League Coach of the Year: Dmitriy Landa, Elite Wrestling Academy
• High School Assistant Coach of the Year: Jonathan Khoury, Eagle Academy
• Girls High School Coach of the Year: Dave Kantrowitz, Bronx Studio
• Boys High School Coach of the Year: Stephen Perez, Grand Street Campus
• Volunteer of the Year: Andy Martinez, Harry S Truman

As previously announced, BTS Awards were also presented to:

• Man of the Year – Austin DeSanto, Pennsylvania State Champion 2017
• Woman of the Year – Helen Maroulis, Olympic Gold Medalist 2016
• Lifetime Achievement Award – Rocky Aoki (his daughter Devon and son Steve accepted in his honor)

The stars of USA Wrestling were unleashed upon Times Square on Wednesday evening with Olympic champions Helen Maroulis, Kyle Snyder and Jordan Burroughs leading a U.S. rout at the 2017 Beat the Streets Benefit dubbed "East Meets West." Nine exhibition matches featuring Beat the Streets youth athletes and the NYC PSAL Girl's Freestyle Dual Meet Championship preceded the Team USA vs. Japan matchup.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@comcast.net
End
Source:Beat the Streets, Inc.
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Wrestling, Olympics, Youth
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beat the Streets News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share