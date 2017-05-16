Beat The Streets Wrestling Presents Annual Awards At Annual Benefit; $1.2 Million Raised

Area Youths Honored At May 17 Event Following 'East Meets West' Wrestling Event Featuring Olympic Gold Medalists Helen Maroulis, Kyle Snyder, Jordan Burroughs in Times Square

BTS 2017 Youth Match, credit Robert Preston

-- Seven area student-athletes and five coaches were honored Wednesday night at the annual Beat the Streets benefit, following the freestyle matches in Times Square that afternoon and evening. A total of $1.2 million was raised for the organization, which works directly with the New York City Department of Education in a public-private partnership to bring the life changing sport of wrestling to over 3,000 New York City student-athletes to help them achieve their personal and athletic goals.The winners are:Student-Athletes:• Junior League Girls Wrestler of the Year:, Tottenville• Junior League Boys Wrestler of the Year:MS 129• Female Student-Athlete of the Year:Bronx Studio• Male Student-Athlete of the Year:, Petrides• GRIT Award:, Dewitt-Clinton• LADY LIBERTY Award:, Harry S Truman• ATLAS Award and Become Your Own Dream Scholarship Winner:, John BowneCoaches:• Junior League Coach of the Year:, Elite Wrestling Academy• High School Assistant Coach of the Year:, Eagle Academy• Girls High School Coach of the Year:, Bronx Studio• Boys High School Coach of the Year:, Grand Street Campus• Volunteer of the Year:, Harry S TrumanAs previously announced, BTS Awards were also presented to:• Man of the Year –, Pennsylvania State Champion 2017• Woman of the Year –, Olympic Gold Medalist 2016• Lifetime Achievement Award –(his daughter Devon and son Steve accepted in his honor)The stars of USA Wrestling were unleashed upon Times Square on Wednesday evening with Olympic championsandleading a U.S. rout at the 2017 Beat the Streets Benefit dubbed "East Meets West." Nine exhibition matches featuring Beat the Streets youth athletes and the NYC PSAL Girl's Freestyle Dual Meet Championship preceded the Team USA vs. Japan matchup.