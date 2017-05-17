GroupBC selected for G-Cloud 9 Cloud Software supplier framework

Business Collaborator Ltd (trading as GroupBC) has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 9 agreement for the supply of Cloud Software.

Contact

Erica Coulehan

***@roupbc.com Erica Coulehan

End

-- GroupBC offers our Common Data Environment (CDE), Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Process Management modules delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), to ensure construction related projects meet the BIM level 2 standards as mandated by the UK Government in April 2016.The G-Cloud framework is an initiative targeted at easing procurement of cloud based information technology by UK public-sector departments by ensuring suppliers have met the standards laid out in the G-Cloud framework and are compliant with them. G-Cloud 9 reassures buyers that the technology on offer is aligned to the National Cloud Security Centre's 14 principles on cloud security, ensuring fully secure access and storage of data, and integrity of suppliers.About GroupBCGroupBC's highly configurable solutions ensure BIM Level 2 compliance for AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner) programmes of work from inception, construction, asset management to decommissioning. Built around the core BC CDE (Common Data Environment), our fully integrated modules comprise BIM (Building Information Modelling), process management, property and e-tendering, enabling teams to work together to increase efficiency in project delivery. The BC platform makes it easy for project teams to collaborate, manage documents, 3D models and related data, and control project information, through a secure and fully-auditable SaaS platform.