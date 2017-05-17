News By Tag
GroupBC selected for G-Cloud 9 Cloud Software supplier framework
Business Collaborator Ltd (trading as GroupBC) has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 9 agreement for the supply of Cloud Software.
The G-Cloud framework is an initiative targeted at easing procurement of cloud based information technology by UK public-sector departments by ensuring suppliers have met the standards laid out in the G-Cloud framework and are compliant with them. G-Cloud 9 reassures buyers that the technology on offer is aligned to the National Cloud Security Centre's 14 principles on cloud security, ensuring fully secure access and storage of data, and integrity of suppliers.
About GroupBC
GroupBC's highly configurable solutions ensure BIM Level 2 compliance for AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner) programmes of work from inception, construction, asset management to decommissioning. Built around the core BC CDE (Common Data Environment)
