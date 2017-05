Membership With the International Consortium of Research Staff Associations

Spread the Word

-- Through the effort of several national postdoc associations, International Consortium of Research Staff Associations (ICoRSA) aims to provide a voice for researchers at an international level, support the development of national associations and facilitate communication across borders and sharing of best practices.International Consortium of Research Staff Associations:Irish Research Staff AssociationUK Research Staff AssociationFrench National Association of PhD HoldersNational Postdoctoral AssociationPortuguese Association of Researchers in Science TechnologyAssociation of Research Staff of CSICHungarian union association for researchersYoung Scientist Network, CroatiaUkraine Research Staff associationSouth African Research Staff AssociationUniversity of Western Australia Researchers'Canadian Association of Postdoctoral ScholarsChile Research Staff AssocoiationWorld Association Young ScientistsEuropean Molecular Biology Laboratory Staff AssociationPortuguese Diaspora associationAs a transnational membership driven organization, ICoRSA is are uniquely positioned to draw on and define best practices from across the globe and to use these insights to leverage change at a national and international level.1. Network researchers from across the globe.2. Gather evidence on the structure of research careers globally.3. Produce expert analyses.4. Engage in globally informed advocacy.5. Serve as research career ambassadors.6. Empower research associations and researchers.ICoRSA is looking for early career researchers committed to improve researchers careers at local, national and international level. No prior experience is required but professionalism is expected.Joining ICoRSA is FREE and will be an opportunity to expand your research portfolio and network, take part in an international endeavour and potentially become one of the organization's go-to expert consultantsICoRSA welcome ECRs from the following fields: social science, socio-economic, law, humanities, gender, ethics and responsible research, public engagement, policy, and political science.In order to achieve this goal, ICoRSA needs your help! Become a member - there is no fee to register.For more information on what ICoRSA actions plan is and how to you can help, check out the website ( http://icorsa.org/ ) or Twitter (@ICoRSA_News)Gordon DaltonChair ICoRSA g.dalton@ucc.i