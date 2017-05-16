News By Tag
Membership With the International Consortium of Research Staff Associations
International Consortium of Research Staff Associations:
Irish Research Staff Association
UK Research Staff Association
French National Association of PhD Holders
National Postdoctoral Association
Portuguese Association of Researchers in Science Technology
Association of Research Staff of CSIC
Hungarian union association for researchers
Young Scientist Network, Croatia
Ukraine Research Staff association
South African Research Staff Association
University of Western Australia Researchers'
Canadian Association of Postdoctoral Scholars
Chile Research Staff Assocoiation
World Association Young Scientists
European Molecular Biology Laboratory Staff Association
Portuguese Diaspora association
As a transnational membership driven organization, ICoRSA is are uniquely positioned to draw on and define best practices from across the globe and to use these insights to leverage change at a national and international level.
1. Network researchers from across the globe.
2. Gather evidence on the structure of research careers globally.
3. Produce expert analyses.
4. Engage in globally informed advocacy.
5. Serve as research career ambassadors.
6. Empower research associations and researchers.
ICoRSA is looking for early career researchers committed to improve researchers careers at local, national and international level. No prior experience is required but professionalism is expected.
Joining ICoRSA is FREE and will be an opportunity to expand your research portfolio and network, take part in an international endeavour and potentially become one of the organization's go-to expert consultants
ICoRSA welcome ECRs from the following fields: social science, socio-economic, law, humanities, gender, ethics and responsible research, public engagement, policy, and political science.
In order to achieve this goal, ICoRSA needs your help! Become a member - there is no fee to register.
For more information on what ICoRSA actions plan is and how to you can help, check out the website (http://icorsa.org/
Gordon Dalton
Chair ICoRSA g.dalton@ucc.i
