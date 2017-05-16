 
Membership With the International Consortium of Research Staff Associations

 
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Through the effort of several national postdoc associations, International Consortium of Research Staff Associations (ICoRSA) aims to provide a voice for researchers at an international level, support the development of national associations and facilitate communication across borders and sharing of best practices.

International Consortium of Research Staff Associations:

Irish Research Staff Association

UK Research Staff Association

French National Association of PhD Holders

National Postdoctoral Association

Portuguese Association of Researchers in Science Technology

Association of Research Staff of CSIC

Hungarian union association for researchers

Young Scientist Network, Croatia

Ukraine Research Staff association

South African Research Staff Association

University of Western Australia Researchers'

Canadian Association of Postdoctoral Scholars

Chile Research Staff Assocoiation

World Association Young Scientists

European Molecular Biology Laboratory Staff Association

Portuguese Diaspora association

As a transnational membership driven organization, ICoRSA is are uniquely positioned to draw on and define best practices from across the globe and to use these insights to leverage change at a national and international level.

1. Network researchers from across the globe.

2. Gather evidence on the structure of research careers globally.

3. Produce expert analyses.

4. Engage in globally informed advocacy.

5. Serve as research career ambassadors.

6. Empower research associations and researchers.

ICoRSA is looking for early career researchers committed to improve researchers careers at local, national and international level. No prior experience is required but professionalism is expected.

Joining ICoRSA is FREE and will be an opportunity to expand your research portfolio and network, take part in an international endeavour and potentially become one of the organization's go-to expert consultants

ICoRSA welcome ECRs from the following fields: social science, socio-economic, law, humanities, gender, ethics and responsible research, public engagement, policy, and political science.

In order to achieve this goal, ICoRSA needs your help! Become a member - there is no fee to register.

For more information on what ICoRSA actions plan is and how to you can help, check out the website (http://icorsa.org/) or Twitter (@ICoRSA_News).

Gordon Dalton

Chair ICoRSA g.dalton@ucc.i
National Postdoctoral Association
